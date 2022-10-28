ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Elon Musk Shares Wild Video of Falcon 9 Rocket's Death Dive

SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
US News and World Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX Expects First Starship Launch to Orbit This Year -NASA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has...
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
NBC San Diego

SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch

About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Digital Trends

See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket

SpaceX is working on its most powerful rocket yet, the Starship, a reusable vehicle for carrying both humans and other payloads to the moon and beyond. Recently, the company shared footage of the rocket being stacked at its Starbase development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the eventual first orbital test flight in the next months.
FLORIDA STATE
Digital Trends

Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch

As the world’s media went into overdrive on Thursday night over news that Elon Musk had finally got his hands on Twitter, the man at the center of the frenzy was apparently looking the other way, enjoying the latest launch of one of his SpaceX rockets heading to orbit on another Starlink mission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad.Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles (5 kilometers) away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines. Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
News Tender

Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.

NORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.
AL.com

ULA begins Alabama rocket plant expansion for huge satellite deal with Amazon

United Launch Alliance (ULA) and its partner Beyond Gravity broke ground in Decatur today on an expansion to support one of the biggest rocket deals in history. ULA has a deal with Amazon to build 38 big rockets to put internet-delivering satellites in orbit for Amazon’s “more than $10 billion” Project Kuiper. Beyond Gravity, the company formerly known as RUAG Space, already operates in Alabama and is the biggest supplier of rocket parts to Europe’s space industry.
DECATUR, AL
SpaceNews.com

NASA predicts first Starship orbital launch as soon as December

WASHINGTON — NASA expects SpaceX to be ready to attempt a first orbital flight of its Starship vehicle, an essential element in the agency’s Artemis lunar exploration plans, as soon as early December, pending tests and regulatory approvals. Speaking to the NASA Advisory Council’s Human Exploration and Operations...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Rocket Maker Firefly Aerospace Looks to Raise up to $300 Million -Sources

(Reuters) - FireFly Aerospace, the U.S. rocket builder that reached orbit in space this month, joining the likes of SpaceX and Rocket Lab, is seeking up to $300 million in a private fundraising round, according to people familiar with the matter. Firefly has yet to specify the valuation it is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy