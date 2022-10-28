Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNET
Elon Musk Shares Wild Video of Falcon 9 Rocket's Death Dive
SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX Expects First Starship Launch to Orbit This Year -NASA
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has...
TechCrunch
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever
The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
NBC San Diego
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
SFGate
SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Digital Trends
See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket
SpaceX is working on its most powerful rocket yet, the Starship, a reusable vehicle for carrying both humans and other payloads to the moon and beyond. Recently, the company shared footage of the rocket being stacked at its Starbase development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the eventual first orbital test flight in the next months.
Former NASA Rocket Scientist Confirmed as First Black Woman To Travel To Space With Jeff Bezos’ Private Spaceflight Company
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out—actually, yes, it does. Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe announced she would become the first Black woman confirmed to travel to space with Blue Origin, a private spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos. According to Aero-News Network, Bowe...
Digital Trends
Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch
As the world’s media went into overdrive on Thursday night over news that Elon Musk had finally got his hands on Twitter, the man at the center of the frenzy was apparently looking the other way, enjoying the latest launch of one of his SpaceX rockets heading to orbit on another Starlink mission.
NASA-funded space robots will grab objects in orbit using arms controlled from Earth
It's official: robots are here to stay in space. Robotics software and engineering company PickNik Robotics announced on Tuesday that it has won a SpaceWERX contract to work on robotics for the US Space Force, according to a press release acquired by IE. In addition, the company recently won a...
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch
SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad.Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles (5 kilometers) away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines. Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was...
Elon Musk assumes control of Twitter as SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch looms
'The bird is freed', SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted in the run-up to the U.S. midterm elections in which Twitter's content moderation will play a key role. The world's richest man is now in control of one of the world's biggest social media platforms. SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk...
Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.
NORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.
Watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch for 1st time since 2019 on Tuesday
After more than three years, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy — the world's most powerful operational rocket — is about to launch again.
ULA begins Alabama rocket plant expansion for huge satellite deal with Amazon
United Launch Alliance (ULA) and its partner Beyond Gravity broke ground in Decatur today on an expansion to support one of the biggest rocket deals in history. ULA has a deal with Amazon to build 38 big rockets to put internet-delivering satellites in orbit for Amazon’s “more than $10 billion” Project Kuiper. Beyond Gravity, the company formerly known as RUAG Space, already operates in Alabama and is the biggest supplier of rocket parts to Europe’s space industry.
SpaceNews.com
NASA predicts first Starship orbital launch as soon as December
WASHINGTON — NASA expects SpaceX to be ready to attempt a first orbital flight of its Starship vehicle, an essential element in the agency’s Artemis lunar exploration plans, as soon as early December, pending tests and regulatory approvals. Speaking to the NASA Advisory Council’s Human Exploration and Operations...
SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida
Nov 1 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the world's most-powerful active rocket, lifted off on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years through dense fog at Florida's Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk's company sending satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force.
US News and World Report
Rocket Maker Firefly Aerospace Looks to Raise up to $300 Million -Sources
(Reuters) - FireFly Aerospace, the U.S. rocket builder that reached orbit in space this month, joining the likes of SpaceX and Rocket Lab, is seeking up to $300 million in a private fundraising round, according to people familiar with the matter. Firefly has yet to specify the valuation it is...
