Hollow core technology offers panel design, weight options
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - CFM Group announced it is licensing its patented hollow core panel technology, called EcoLight Panel, which can be used for cabinetry, furniture, RV, airplane, closets, decorative walls and other applications where design and weight are factors. Invented by Hector Coronado, senior designer and principal at CFM...
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
Software Architecture Basics: From Developer to Software Architect
In Part 1 - Software Architecture Basics: What, How & Why, we discussed what is Software Architecture and the process of Architecting. Here, we will discuss the journey from a Developer to an Architect Role. As a Developer grows in experience and moves into an Architect role, there are mainly...
Wm. Hovey Smith Talks Wealth Creation in Make Your Own Job Alongside Author’s Tranquility Press
Serial entrepreneur and writer, Wm. Hovey Smith, shares his diversified experience developing money-making opportunities in “Make Your Own Job,” with support from Author’s Tranquility Press. Entrepreneur and author, Wm. Hovey Smith is looking to inspire as many people as possible across the globe to bring out their...
Secrets to secret doors revealed
When the folks at Murphy Door approached me to do a project with them, it didn’t take a lot of coaxing. I’ve been fascinated by secret doors and hidden compartments for as long as I can remember, and I had a project in mind. Hidden doors today. Hidden...
