Penn State opens November with a matchup at Indiana. The Nittany Lions are 6-2 and can win 10 games if it sweeps its final four Big Ten contests. But, the program is out of the College Football Playoff race. And, so, the topic of conversation on Tuesday during James Franklin’s weekly news conference naturally focused on a topic that was bound to come up: Will Drew Allar play more down the stretch?

