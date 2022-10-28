Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Previewing the 23rd annual men's Cattle Classic
SEWARD, Neb. – The 23rd annual Cattle Classic is set to tip off on Friday afternoon inside Friedrich Arena. The basketball classic features a total of four men’s games and four women’s games over the course of the two-day extravaganza. The event, co-sponsored by Concordia and Cattle Bank & Trust, raises money and food for the Blue Valley Community Action's Food Pantry. Pac N Save of Seward will match all canned food donations.
Garner, Ward make for Concordia sweep of GPAC weekly awards
SEWARD, Neb. – As a result of their performances in last week’s regular season finale (a 2-0 win over Doane), freshman Kierstynn Garner and senior Kalie “Rocket” Ward have made for a Concordia sweep of the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Soccer Player of the Week awards. Garner (Offensive POW) and Ward (Defensive POW) were announced as the conference’s latest honorees on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Ward collected the same GPAC award on Sept. 13.
Meet Preview: 2022 GPAC Cross Country Championships
SEWARD, Neb. – The week the Concordia Cross Country teams have been preparing for all season has arrived. The 2022 GPAC Cross Country Championships will take place this Saturday at Parkhurst Campground in Jamestown, N.D., a location that has never before played host to the conference meet. Chilly but favorable conditions are expected when the women’s 5k race gets underway at 10:45 a.m. CT. The men’s 8k race is slated to get started at 11:30 a.m.
Bulldogs to dual Midland in 2022-23 season opener
SEWARD, Neb. – The Bulldog head coaching debut of Chase Clasen will take place Tuesday as the Concordia University Wrestling team goes head-to-head with Midland in dual action. The dual is slated to get underway at 7 p.m. CT from the Wikert Events Center on the Midland campus. The Bulldogs are readying to unveil a new-look roster that features 19 freshmen or transfers (out of 35 student-athletes). The matchup on Tuesday will be between sides that placed sixth (Concordia) and seventh (Midland), respectively, at the 2022 GPAC Championships.
Game Notes: Concordia to take on Briar Cliff in final road game of 2022
SEWARD, Neb. – The final road trip of the 2022 Concordia University Football season has arrived. The Bulldogs are preparing for Saturday’s matchup at Briar Cliff. Kickoff from Memorial Field in Sioux City, Iowa, is set for 1 p.m. CT. This will be the 20th all-time meeting between the two sides. Both the Bulldogs and Chargers are coming off losses to ranked opponents. Head Coach Patrick Daberkow’s squad is 1-3 on the road this season with the one victory coming at Dakota Wesleyan.
Top five battle to wrap up regular season on Tuesday
SEWARD, Neb. – One of the more anticipated matches of the regular season will mark the end of the regular season. The fifth-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team will host No. 4 Midland on Tuesday night as the two rivals go head-to-head for the second time this season. If this match is anything like the first one, fans are in for a treat. The meeting in Fremont on Sept. 7 resulted in a five-set win for the Warriors, who took the fifth set, 16-14. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad (23-3, 12-3 GPAC) will pull itself into a tie for second place in the final GPAC standings if it can defeat Midland.
2022 GPAC men's soccer quarterfinal preview: Concordia vs. Briar Cliff
SEWARD, Neb. – After playing on the road in the GPAC quarterfinals in each of the past three seasons, the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team has earned the right to host a GPAC postseason match. The second-seeded Bulldogs are gearing up to welcome seventh-seeded Briar Cliff to Seward for Thursday’s quarterfinal clash beginning at 6 p.m. CT. This will mark the fourth GPAC postseason game the Concordia program has hosted during Head Coach Jason Weides’ 15-year tenure. The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 13-2-2 overall (8-1-2 GPAC).
