Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
How a new Memphis Grizzlies focal point is unlocking a better version of Ja Morant
A tone was set by the Memphis Grizzlies in their season-opening win against the New York Knicks. The feeling after the first game was that even though their wasn’t a lot of roster turnover, this team’s identity will cater more to the strengths of its star player, Ja Morant. Four Grizzlies starters took at least six 3-point attempts against the Knicks. Of the 10 Grizzlies that played, eight had multiple 3-point attempts. Overall, Memphis shot 17-of-50 from...
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA
“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
ESPN
Utah plays Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win
Memphis Grizzlies (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-2, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. Utah finished 33-19 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz gave up 104.7...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1
Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
ESPN
Orlando faces Dallas on 4-game road slide
LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 217. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Dallas looking to stop its four-game road slide. Dallas went 9-9 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Mavericks gave up 105.6 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season. Orlando finished 12-40 in Eastern Conference...
FOX Sports
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions
The Golden State Warriors (3-3) visit the Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-5) Sunday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Warriors are coming...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 31 predictions from proven computer model
The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Grizzlies are 4-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. Utah won a matchup between these teams on Saturday 124-123. Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable for Memphis.
ESPN
Washington plays Boston for conference matchup
Washington Wizards (3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays Washington in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 24.5 assists per...
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) questionable Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler has missed the last couple games with what is being called a non-COVID illness. Now, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Two of his teammates, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio, are in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will remain out Monday.
Comments / 0