ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies

The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy