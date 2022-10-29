Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
Sporting News
Why does Dusty Baker use toothpicks? Explaining Astros manager's long-time habit
Dusty Baker has been a fixture in MLB dugouts for a long time. The current Astros manager has been at the helm of different teams teams for 25 years, during which time fans have become accustomed to many of his tendencies and some of his quirks. Perhaps no trait is...
2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
Sporting News
Astros' Framber Valdez denies claims of substance on hand: 'I've been checked twice by the umpires'
Framber Valdez was dealing for the Astros against the Phillies on Saturday night. He gave Houston the longest start in a World Series game since 2019, holding Philadelphia to one run over 6 1/3 innings. But given the Astros' history in the World Series, any little thing that looks suspicious...
Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick's World Series homecoming a big deal for Philly-made family
This will be McCormick's second time at the World Series and he gets to play in his hometown stadium.
Sporting News
Lessons learned during 2008 World Series rain debacle influencing 2022 weather decisions
The weather was miserable, a wretched combination of soul-draining cold and rain that seemed like it would never end. The water-logged clouds hung low over Philadelphia, at a height that made it feel almost possible to reach up and touch them. The gray did not move. For two of the...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Sporting News
How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies
The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
Sporting News
Why Astros' Aledmys Diaz wasn't awarded first base after being hit by a pitch late in World Series Game 1
With his team down to its final out in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker tried something different. He sent up pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz to bat for DH Trey Mancini, who was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Diaz came up with runners on...
Sporting News
What channel is Giants vs. Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
Not many fans of the Giants or Seahawks would have thought their teams would be over .500 in Week 8, but here we are. New York and Seattle have greatly exceeded expectations this season. The Giants are 6-1 and in second place in the NFC East, while the Seahawks are 4-3 and in first in the NFC West.
Houston Astros bounce back against Philadelphia Phillies to even World Series
Following an agonizing loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series Friday, the Houston Astros bounced back nicely to win 5-2 to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday.
