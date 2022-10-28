ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

woodworkingnetwork.com

Hollow core technology offers panel design, weight options

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - CFM Group announced it is licensing its patented hollow core panel technology, called EcoLight Panel, which can be used for cabinetry, furniture, RV, airplane, closets, decorative walls and other applications where design and weight are factors. Invented by Hector Coronado, senior designer and principal at CFM...
