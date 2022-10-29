Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for November 2022 guarantee big returns and some new romances on the horizon.
‘Survivor’ Spoilers Suggest Producers Aren’t Happy With Season 43
Most 'Survivor' fans are liking season 43 so far, but a spoiler claims that producers are displeased with the season overall.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Who wants Louise Mitchell to return?
I think that Tilly Keeper should reprise her role at some point in the next year or two after she's finished her other projects. Louise came into her own in her last year and really showed her potential, it would be amazing to see her come back as a young mother and interacting with Sam and taking her down a more darker route after what happened. An inevtiable clash with Karen too.
digitalspy.com
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Dishes the November Episode for Which We’ll All Be Giving Thanks
A look into what’s coming up in Genoa City. By now fans are surely aware that The Young and the Restless fave Michael Graziadei is set to return to the CBS soap as Phyllis’ son Daniel and her portrayer, Michelle Stafford, has served up something special for a pre-Thanksgiving treat. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos from behind the scenes with her onscreen TV son — and one of them had Graziadei laughing all the way into the comments under her post.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Brytni Sarpy Leaving?
Brytni Sarpy's contract status with 'The Young and the Restless' is questioned after her character Elena Dawson leaves Genoa City.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov.4: Sheila’s Spooktacular Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct 31-Nov. 4 reveal a special standalone episode featuring the villainous Sheila Carter.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Sharon Case Unpacks Her Character’s Unfinished Business — and the ‘Heartfelt Apology’ She Needs to Make
“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it. Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Why Wyatt Spencer May Be Gone for Good
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Wyatt Spencer has been seen sporadically in the past year, leading to speculation if he's leaving for good.
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser
In a teaser for the upcoming 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion, Justin claims Nate made a pass at him.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4: Robert and Holly’s Reunion Hindered by Secrets
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 reveals that Holly Sutton is keeping secrets from her longtime love Robert Scorpio.
Chelsea's suicide attempt is interrupted on The Young and the Restless
Friday on The Young and the Restless things become too unbearable for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and she considers taking her own life. Everyone in Genoa City knows she is fragile and has been institutionalized but her behavior has pushed various residents to try tough love. Chelsea has viewed it all as everyone coming against her and on Friday she relieves it all in her head as she goes through her day with negative thoughts racing through her mind.
DAYS Spoilers For October 4: Nancy and Craig Consider ‘Reuniting’
DAYS Spoilers For October 4: Nancy and Craig Consider ‘Reuniting’Soap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, tease talk of a reconciliation, a native son returning home, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.
Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital
Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode
The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
MLive.com
How to Watch “Married at First Sight” stream season 15 for free
Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime, available for streaming with Philo and DIRECTV Stream. Popular reality series Married at First Sight follows a group of trusting romantics for what Lifetime calls a televised social experiment. At the beginning of each season, new couples are matched up to marry on the spot, without having met before the ceremony. As the show progresses, the newlyweds get to know each other, assess their compatibility, and seek counsel from the show’s resident experts, Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin, and New York Times Bestselling Author (and acclaimed sex and relationship therapist) Dr. Pia Holec.
Comments / 0