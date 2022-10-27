Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Taylor Swift jokes about ‘nightmare’ screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables
Taylor Swift Knew She ‘Wasn’t Going to Get’ 2012 ’Les Misérables‘ Role Before Her ‘Nightmare’ Audition
