ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Emma Gentry scored twice as JoJo Chobak and St. Cloud State Women's Hockey shut out St. Thomas 4-0 on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU earned a weekend sweep and six conference points, outscoring St. Thomas 8-1 in the series to leap back into fifth place. Chobak made 20 saves to post her second shutout of the season as the Huskies outshot St. Thomas 26-20. Jenniina Nylund scored the game's first goal three minutes into the opening period, knocking the puck loose on the forecheck then burying a feed from Olivia Cvar.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO