scsuhuskies.com
No. 7 St. Cloud State downs Wolves in four
ABERDEEN, S.D. – No. 7 St. Cloud State Volleyball leaned on stellar middle play to take down Northern State in four sets on Saturday evening at Wachs Arena. Phebie Rossi hit .484 with 16 kills and six blocks while Sam Zimmerman added nine kills and four blocks on .375 hitting as Emma Berran picked her spots well, recording a 50-assist night. Kenzie Foley added an 18-kill, 16-dig double-double from the pin alongside 13 and 11 from Linsey Rachel.
scsuhuskies.com
Chobak blanks Tommies, Gentry scores twice in Huskies sweep
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Emma Gentry scored twice as JoJo Chobak and St. Cloud State Women's Hockey shut out St. Thomas 4-0 on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU earned a weekend sweep and six conference points, outscoring St. Thomas 8-1 in the series to leap back into fifth place. Chobak made 20 saves to post her second shutout of the season as the Huskies outshot St. Thomas 26-20. Jenniina Nylund scored the game's first goal three minutes into the opening period, knocking the puck loose on the forecheck then burying a feed from Olivia Cvar.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive Earn Wins Against St. John’s/St. Ben’s
Collegeville, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive program was back in action on Friday Oct. 28, as the Huskies recorded a pair of victories against St. John's and St. Benedict's. The women's team was able to pick up wins in all the events and the men's team won all but one event.
scsuhuskies.com
Double-doubles send No. 7 Huskies past MSU-Moorhead in four
MOORHEAD, Minn. – Outside hitters Linsey Rachel and Kenzie Foley each posted impressive double-doubles as No. 7 St. Cloud State handled MSU-Moorhead in four sets at Nemzek Fieldhouse on Friday evening. Rachel hit .297 with 16 kills and 17 digs while Kenzie Foley provided a 15-kill, 20-dig double-double. Phebie...
740thefan.com
ND and MN playoff football scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Plenty of high school football playoff scores from North Dakota and Minnesota from Saturday. Central Cass 14, Kindred 10 (Squirrels snap Kindred’s 21-game winning streak) Hillsboro-Central Valley 20, Oakes 0. Beulah 20, Shiloh Christian 14. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison 36, Dickinson Trinity 13. North Dakota Class 9B:. Cavalier 32, May-Port CG...
gustavus.edu
Strong Defensive Effort Results in 28-9 Football Victory
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus defense collected three interceptions and held Carleton to a season-low 228 total yards of offense, resulting in a 28-9 victory Saturday afternoon at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties increase their winning streak to 25 games over Carleton dating back to 1997, while improving to 5-3 overall, 4-2 in the MIAC, and 2-1 in the Northwoods Division.
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Minnesota Angler Ties State Record for Hybrid Sunfish
Minnesota fisherman Aaron Ardoff is a big sunfish fanatic. He and his brothers have 20 to 30 replicas of sunfish they’ve caught, and last winter he fished two dozen different lakes in hopes of hooking a trophy sunny. But when he finally caught the one that landed his name...
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5
The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee has rolled out a "scan and go" option at 11 Minnesota stores, allowing customers to pay for their shopping without having to go to a register. The new method of shopping sees customers download the Hy-Vee app and then use their phone's camera to scan items – include produce which they weigh themselves.
