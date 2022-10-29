ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuhuskies.com

No. 7 St. Cloud State downs Wolves in four

ABERDEEN, S.D. – No. 7 St. Cloud State Volleyball leaned on stellar middle play to take down Northern State in four sets on Saturday evening at Wachs Arena. Phebie Rossi hit .484 with 16 kills and six blocks while Sam Zimmerman added nine kills and four blocks on .375 hitting as Emma Berran picked her spots well, recording a 50-assist night. Kenzie Foley added an 18-kill, 16-dig double-double from the pin alongside 13 and 11 from Linsey Rachel.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Chobak blanks Tommies, Gentry scores twice in Huskies sweep

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Emma Gentry scored twice as JoJo Chobak and St. Cloud State Women's Hockey shut out St. Thomas 4-0 on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU earned a weekend sweep and six conference points, outscoring St. Thomas 8-1 in the series to leap back into fifth place. Chobak made 20 saves to post her second shutout of the season as the Huskies outshot St. Thomas 26-20. Jenniina Nylund scored the game's first goal three minutes into the opening period, knocking the puck loose on the forecheck then burying a feed from Olivia Cvar.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Double-doubles send No. 7 Huskies past MSU-Moorhead in four

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Outside hitters Linsey Rachel and Kenzie Foley each posted impressive double-doubles as No. 7 St. Cloud State handled MSU-Moorhead in four sets at Nemzek Fieldhouse on Friday evening. Rachel hit .297 with 16 kills and 17 digs while Kenzie Foley provided a 15-kill, 20-dig double-double. Phebie...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
740thefan.com

ND and MN playoff football scoreboard

(KFGO/KNFL) Plenty of high school football playoff scores from North Dakota and Minnesota from Saturday. Central Cass 14, Kindred 10 (Squirrels snap Kindred’s 21-game winning streak) Hillsboro-Central Valley 20, Oakes 0. Beulah 20, Shiloh Christian 14. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison 36, Dickinson Trinity 13. North Dakota Class 9B:. Cavalier 32, May-Port CG...
MINNESOTA STATE
gustavus.edu

Strong Defensive Effort Results in 28-9 Football Victory

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus defense collected three interceptions and held Carleton to a season-low 228 total yards of offense, resulting in a 28-9 victory Saturday afternoon at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties increase their winning streak to 25 games over Carleton dating back to 1997, while improving to 5-3 overall, 4-2 in the MIAC, and 2-1 in the Northwoods Division.
SAINT PETER, MN
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
KARE 11

Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5

The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy