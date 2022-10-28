Jerry Lee Lewis death updates — Rock n roll icon died of ‘natural causes’ with final words to wife Judith Brown revealed

GREAT Balls of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87 years old with his wife Judith Brown by his side.

Representative for the singer Zach Farnum told CNN that Lewis died of "natural causes" at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi.

Farnum added that Lewis' seventh wife, Judith Brown, by his side when he died and Lewis told her that "he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”

Lewis was a rock 'n' roll icon in the 1950s producing hits alongside performers like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

He was among the first group of artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

The singer is survived by his wife and four children.

More on Lewis' child bride

Myra Lewis Williams, or Myra Gale Brown has been open about her experience as a child bride to Jerry Lee Lewis.

In an Instagram post from 2015, Williams discussed her relationship with Lewis after they divorced.

She explained that they remained in contact for the sake of their daughter, Phoebe, but who worked for him for a while.

However, when Phoebe quit, Williams lost contact with her ex-husband.

She stated in her post, "He’s no longer part of my life. I find living is nice and calm this way."

What happened to Lewis' child bride?

Myra Lewis Williams, also known as Myra Gale Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis' child bride is still alive and has spoken publically about the scandalous marriage multiple times.

She wrote on Instagram in 2016 when promoting her memoir, "Now I'm older and wiser, and [not] malleable in the hands of others. This time there are no holds barred.

I think this book will warm your heart, tickle your funny bone, and touch your soul. I hope my story helps you handle your own ups and downs.

If I can survive life's worst tragedies and my own dumb-ass decisions, you can, too."

A Whole Lotta Shakin skyrocketed Lewis to success

Jerry Lee Lewis's first radio hit A Whole Lotta Shakin rose to number three on the pop charts after he performed it on The Steve Allen Show.

The record sold six million copies worldwide, according to the New York Times and put him into competition with Elvis Presley.

Lewis said of the competition to a magazine in 1981, “There’s a difference between a phenomenon and a stylist,”

“I’m a stylist, Elvis was the phenomenon, and don’t you forget it.”

Lewis's music haunted him

Jerry Lee Lewis made rock music at a time when religious leaders claimed it was sinful and a product of the devil.

Having been raised in a religious household himself, Lewis struggled between his love for music and his religion.

Johnny Cash said that after Lewis released his solo hit, A Whole Lotta Shakin' he worried it was "sinful."

According to the BBC, Lewis later said about the song, "I was worried about whether I was going to heaven or hell."

The iconic Sun Records

Jerry Lee Lewis signed with Sun Records in Memphis and put out his first record with the label in 1956.

His first single Crazy Arms sold 300,000 copies, according to the BBC.

Lewis toured with Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins who were both on the label as well.

Elvis Presley, the most notable musician at Sun Records, dropped by one day leading to an impromptu jam session between the four 1950s rockstars.

The session was recorded and the group was dubbed the Million Dollar Quartet.

Jerry’s marriages: Judith Brown

Lewis waited seven years before remarrying following his sixth divorce.

He didn’t wed Judith Brown, his seventh wife, until March 2012.

Judith had wed Jerry’s’ cousin Rusty before being married to Lewis.

Jerry’s marriages: Kerrie McCarver

Jerry later married Kerrie McCarver following his fifth divorce.

From 1984 through 2005, the two were wed, and during that time they had Jerry’s third son named Jerry Lee Lewis III.

Jerry’s marriages: Shawn Stephens

Lewis married Shawn Stephens for the fifth time after Pate passed away.

Their union lasted only a few months and dissolved after she passed away.

Jerry’s marriages: Jaren Elizabeth Gunn Pate

Lewis wed Jaren Elizabeth Gunn Pate in 1971 after his third marriage came to an end.

Until her passing on June 8, 1982, the two were wed.

She perished after falling into a friend’s pool and drowned.

Jerry’s marriages: Myra Gale Brown

Following the finalization of Jerry’s second marriage, Myra Gale Brown became his wife.

Due to their shared family history, their marriage, which lasted from 1958 until 1970, is possibly his most contentious.

Lewis’ first cousin once removed is Brown, a well-known author today.

She was 13 years old at the time, while Lewis was 22. This added to the controversy.

The former couple welcomed two children, Phoebe and Steve, before divorcing.

Jerry’s marriages: Jane Mitchum

Just days after Dorothy and Jerry’s divorce was finalized in 1953, Lewis married Jane Mitchum.

Before divorcing in 1957, the couple welcomed two children into their relationship.

Jerry’s marriages: Dorothy Barton

When Jerry was just 16 years old, he married Dorothy Barton.

Although there may have been love in the air when they exchanged vows, their marriage only lasted 20 months, and by the end of 1953, they had divorced.

Jerry had been married seven times

Jerry Lee Lewis married several different ladies over the years.

Since the 1950s, he has been married seven times in total.

His marriages include:

Dorothy Barton

Jane Mitchum

Myra Gale Brown

Jaren Elizabeth Gunn Pate

Shawn Stephens

Kerrie McCarver

Judith Brown

Jerry’s daughter didn’t know about Judith

Lewis’ daughter Phoebe claimed that prior to their 2012 wedding announcement, she was unaware that Brown and her father were dating.

At that time, Jerry hadn’t been to the hospital in years and he needed someone to take care of him because he was very sick,” Judith told The Natchez Democrat in 2012.

“It wasn’t romantic or anything like that at first, but after about six months, Jerry and I knew something was happening between us, but we weren’t really sure what was going on.”

Everything to know about Judith Brown

When Judith Brown and the famous musician Jerry Lee Lewis were married in 2012, she was working as his caregiver.

Jerry had health problems ever since he spent two months in the hospital in 1981 due to a stomach lining tear.

Four years later, during an ulcer surgery, he had a third of his stomach removed, and his family was informed that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving.

In 2010, after his health once more began to deteriorate, Lewis decided to engage Brown as his carer.

More on Lewis's childhood

After Jerry Lee Lewis's father, Elmo, bought him a piano the two toured the South.

His mother told him before he left to "kill 'em dead" leading to his nickame "The Killer," according to the BBC.

At 16, Jerry attended bible college and married the preacher's daughter.

His time at the school was short-lived and he was expelled.

Lewis's upbringing

Jerry Lee Lewis was born in East Louisiana in 1935, according to the BBC.

His father was a farmer and he grew up in a deeply religious household.

Lewis's brother died when he was young, beginning the first string of tragedies in his life.

His father, Elmo recognized Lewis's potential and mortgaged their house for $250 to buy him a piano.

'Toxic cocktail of scandal, addiction, and violence'

The BBC described Jerry Lee Lewis's life as a "toxic cocktail of scandal, additiction, and violence."

Lewis alledgedly drove to Graceland under the influence with a gun and told Elvis to "come out" and "we'll soon find out who's king."

He had struggled with addiction and loss as two of his seven wives died in suspicious circumstances and two of his children passed away young.

Elton John credits Lewis

Elton John took to Twitter to credit Jerry Lee Lewis for inspiring him as a musician and pianist.

He stated, "Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano.

A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories."

Ringo Starr adds to tributes

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr added to the tributes on Twitter for Jerry Lee Lewis.

The drummer stated, "God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo."

Mick Jagger posts tribute

Mick Jagger took to Twitter Friday to post a tribute for Jerry Lee Lewis.

The Rolling Stone singer posted a photo of the two saying "Your songs lit up my life!"

Great Balls of Fire! The Movie

Jerry Lee Lewis was portrayed in a biopic by Dennis Quaid in the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire!

Winona Ryder played his 13-year-old cousin and ex-wife Myra Gale Brown.

Alec Baldwin portrayed Lewis's cousin Jimmy Swaggart who became an American televangelist.

According to IMDB, Ryder won Best Young Actress Starring in a Motion Picture at the Young Artisit Awards for her performance in the film.

Lewis on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jerry Lee Lewis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to music.

According to the BBC, he received his star in 1989.

Lewis shot his bass player

In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bass player Norman "Butch" Owens in the chest.

Lewis was playing with a loaded gun and meant to hit a Coke bottle but missed and hit Owens.

Owens survived but sued Lewis for $125,000 and won.

Lewis was charged with shooting a firearm, according to the BBC.

Lewis had lost four sons

Jerry Lee Lewis has had multiple losses throughout his life.

His three-year-old son died in a drowning incident in 1962 and then he lost a 19-year son to a car accident in 1973, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The singer lost his fourth wife to a drowning incident in 1982 and his fifth wife later died as well.