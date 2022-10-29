ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Saline, TX

WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Dallas officers shoot, critically injure suspect who fired at them, police say

DALLAS — A suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with Dallas officers, police say. Dallas police say officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, in the Fair Park area. According to police, there was some sort of argument going on at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police shoot man who allegedly fired at officers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a man allegedly pulled a gun on police officers, who returned fire. No officers were hurt.A Dallas Police Department spokesperson said at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to a call from the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue.A caller reported that two men were in an argument and that one of them had pulled out a gun.When police arrived, they quickly located the man and began to approach him. The man then allegedly pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at officers, firing at least one shot.Officers returned fire, striking the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A bystander was also hit by the gunfire. It remains unclear who fired the shot that hit that person, who was reported to be in stable condition.Dallas police said that the district attorney is investigating and will determine whether or not to file charges. Their investigation is ongoing as well.Note: A previous version of this article said that the bystander was injured by officers' gunfire. This post has been updated to reflect that it remains unclear who fired that shot that injured the person. 
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says

TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Killed, One Injured in Double Shooting at Kennedale Car Wash

The investigation into a double shooting that killed a teenager and injured a juvenile in Kennedale is ongoing Friday. Kennedale Police said they were called to a shooting at a car wash on the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It was there that police confirmed two people parked at the facility were shot as they sat inside a white, four-door sedan.
KENNEDALE, TX
fox4news.com

Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff

Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Body Discovered in Burning Vehicle

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Saturday, CBS reports. The vehicle and the body were found near the 4600 block of Burma Road near the Mt. Elam Missionary Baptist Church. Around 8 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to a report of a...
DALLAS, TX

