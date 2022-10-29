Read full article on original website
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
Court records show a woman accused of starving and abusing her twin teenagers had been arrested a decade earlier on a child abuse charge.
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
Texas executes convicted killer who won religious rights case
Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Texas inmate at the center of a legal battle over religious rights of condemned prisoners in the United States was put to death on Wednesday for the 2004 stabbing murder of a convenience store clerk.
Cleveland judge suspended indefinitely for 'unprecedented' incidents of misconduct
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple "unprecedented" incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr's law license, precluding her from being a judge.
Ex-Yale employee stole $40M for cars and real estate, feds say. She’s prison-bound
An anonymous tip sent to officials warned of suspicious activity, according to local reports.
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court
CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because of their beliefs.
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
Feds Take Down Drug And Money Laundering Operation
The Massachusetts US Attorney announcing charges are being filed against 11 men from California, Rhode Island and New York on charges that they sold dangerous narcotics than laundered the money through international channels. “We allege that this group of individuals conspired to sell deadly narcotics in Massachusetts communities then laundered...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A visiting state judge ruled today the city of Amarillo didn’t follow the law in funding the expansion and renovation of the Civic Center. He also said the city will have to pay more than $375,000 in legal expenses to businessman Alex Fairly who sued the city.
I’m a criminal defense lawyer – Walmart over-zealously pursues shoplifters and it’s easier than you think to go to jail
SOME dishonest Walmart shoppers may try to cheat the store's security by stealing from self checkout or brazenly shoplifting. But one lawyer has warned that the company takes theft incredibly seriously - and the punishment could be severe. Criminal Defense Attorney Ralph Manginello has given details on what to do...
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday
An engineer pretended to be a cop and detained 2 drivers. A court let him get away with it.
If qualified immunity protects officials like a county engineer performing a traffic stop, we're giving away our rights. Supreme Court must fix it.
Naval officer cyberstalked ex-wife and lied to get her jailed for four days, feds say
He is accused of launching a harassment campaign against her after they separated, according to prosecutors.
Texas Trooper Under Investigation, Hired As Uvalde School Cop Now Fired
The officer was hired for the Uvalde school district police department, which is currently under fire for its "failure" of a response in the May shooting.
Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location
TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website. The unsolicited […] The post Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Jury Convicts Ex-FBI Agent of Bribery, Conspiracy in Armenian Organized Crime Scheme — But Lets Him Keep House near Lake Tahoe
A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former FBI agent of conspiracy and bribery charges for passing law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with admitted ties to an international organized crime syndicate. Babak Broumand, 56, was jailed after the verdict was read in downtown Los Angeles, though jurors gave...
New York attorney accused of attacking police at Capitol riot
A New York attorney has been accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the U.S. Capitol riot after being arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Driving the news: John O'Kelly, of East Williston, Long Island, allegedly illegally made his way to the West front of the Capitol grounds where rioters were fighting with law enforcement officers attempting to maintain a police barrier on Jan. 6 2021, per court documents filed in the U.S. District court in D.C.
