California State

Wyoming News

Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court

CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
KTEM NewsRadio

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Feds Take Down Drug And Money Laundering Operation

The Massachusetts US Attorney announcing charges are being filed against 11 men from California, Rhode Island and New York on charges that they sold dangerous narcotics than laundered the money through international channels. “We allege that this group of individuals conspired to sell deadly narcotics in Massachusetts communities then laundered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website. The unsolicited […] The post Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Axios

New York attorney accused of attacking police at Capitol riot

A New York attorney has been accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the U.S. Capitol riot after being arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Driving the news: John O'Kelly, of East Williston, Long Island, allegedly illegally made his way to the West front of the Capitol grounds where rioters were fighting with law enforcement officers attempting to maintain a police barrier on Jan. 6 2021, per court documents filed in the U.S. District court in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

