Individuals interested in entering the challenging yet rewarding field of mental health will want to attend Cameron University’s CU Be a Therapist. The virtual information session, slated for Thursday, November 17, will present information on how a Master of Arts in Mental Health degree can lead to licensure as a Licensed Marital and Family Therapist (LMFT) or a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC). To register for the 5 p.m. workshop, go to https://www.cameron.edu/therapist. Registrants will receive a secure Zoom link.

