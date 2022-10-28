Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
kmuw.org
Ballot question could change Wichita school board elections
Voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether they want to change the method for selecting school board members, possibly bringing those elections in line with the way city, county and state representatives are elected. The district currently uses a hybrid voting model. Primary elections in each of six...
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
adastraradio.com
Harvey County Purchases Building in Newton Currently Housing Health Department
NEWTON, Kan. – The Harvey County Commission unanimously approved the purchase of a three-story building at 215 S. Pine St. in Newton at its Nov. 1 meeting. The second floor of the property is the current home of the Harvey County Health Department. The County will pay $430,000 for...
KWCH.com
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
thefabricator.com
Pinnacle Aerospace to build manufacturing plant in Kansas
Pinnacle Aerospace has announced plans to build a $15 million facility in Wellington, Kan., for manufacturing and assembling complex metal components for commercial and military aircraft and the space industry. The plant is expected to create 155 jobs in its first five years.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer to Invest Nearly $15 Million in Kansas Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of aerospace components plans to...
Kansas secretary of state warns about wrong polling place texts
If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong.
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
Former Jayhawk basketball player dies from crash injuries
Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin died Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, according to Kansas Athletics.
KAKE TV
Wichita used car dealership banned from selling vehicles in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita used car dealer has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in restitution and penalties. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said that after its Consumer Protection Division received complaints, investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, which was doing business as Kansas Motor Company at 6717 West Kellogg Drive.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
City Council votes 3-2 to go forward with no Avenue B access off of Woodie Seat
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council voted 3-2 to go with the Woodie Seat Freeway option that removes all pedestrian and vehicle access under the new Woodie Seat Freeway at Avenue B, matching the recommendation of the 2017 TEAP Study and which showed the closing of Avenue B due to the low traffic volumes that were observed.
KAKE TV
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
Harvey County Sheriff’s Office promotes Huntley to captain
NEWTON, Kan. — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office promoted Brandon Huntley to the role of captain. Huntley was a patrol sergeant for the Sheriff’s Office prior to the promotion to captain. “Brandon is a very intelligent, articulate law enforcement officer. He likes to study things. He likes...
KAKE TV
Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper
One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
KWCH.com
Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
