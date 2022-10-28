ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

kmuw.org

Ballot question could change Wichita school board elections

Voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether they want to change the method for selecting school board members, possibly bringing those elections in line with the way city, county and state representatives are elected. The district currently uses a hybrid voting model. Primary elections in each of six...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
WICHITA, KS
thefabricator.com

Pinnacle Aerospace to build manufacturing plant in Kansas

Pinnacle Aerospace has announced plans to build a $15 million facility in Wellington, Kan., for manufacturing and assembling complex metal components for commercial and military aircraft and the space industry. The plant is expected to create 155 jobs in its first five years.
WELLINGTON, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number

WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita used car dealership banned from selling vehicles in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita used car dealer has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in restitution and penalties. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said that after its Consumer Protection Division received complaints, investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, which was doing business as Kansas Motor Company at 6717 West Kellogg Drive.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
PARK CITY, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper

One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
WICHITA, KS

