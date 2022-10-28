Oetker Collection has announced the latest addition to its portfolio and first property in the United States, with The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach, scheduled for late 2023. Following the recent debut of The Woodward in Geneva and the forthcoming opening of Hotel La Palma in Capri, the latter also in partnership with Reuben Brothers, The Vineta Hotel will mark the luxury hospitality brand’s 12th Masterpiece Hotel. Situated in the heart of Palm Beach, the hotel is located just two blocks off Worth Avenue – renowned for its designer boutiques, art galleries and coveted restaurants – and mere minutes away from the beach.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO