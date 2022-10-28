Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase
ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Delray Beach dentist buying back Halloween candy, proceeds to benefit troops
If your children hauled home too much candy, a Palm Beach County dentist is doing a candy collection for troops.
cw34.com
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
Truck crashes on Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach Co.
There were heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in northern Palm Beach County after a large truck overturned on its side Monday.
Person injured in construction accident in Wellington
One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach
Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
cbs12.com
Halloween hazards can be frightening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Oetker Collection Announces First Hotel in the U.S., The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach
Oetker Collection has announced the latest addition to its portfolio and first property in the United States, with The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach, scheduled for late 2023. Following the recent debut of The Woodward in Geneva and the forthcoming opening of Hotel La Palma in Capri, the latter also in partnership with Reuben Brothers, The Vineta Hotel will mark the luxury hospitality brand’s 12th Masterpiece Hotel. Situated in the heart of Palm Beach, the hotel is located just two blocks off Worth Avenue – renowned for its designer boutiques, art galleries and coveted restaurants – and mere minutes away from the beach.
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
AOL Corp
This $30M mansion for sale in Florida has its own moat and boat dock
Nothing ties a home together quite like a private moat. At least that’s what the design behind a $30 million mansion nestled in the town of Manalapan, Florida suggests. Aside from bringing moats into the 21st century, this 15,000-square foot home sets a new standard for waterfront property. The grounds include 250 feet of waterfront land situated between the Intercoastal Highway and the Atlantic — a highly coveted location for real estate off Florida’s coast. Construction on the home finished just last year, and it is currently listed for $29.9 million.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
cw34.com
Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies arrest man for Belle Glade murder
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach County deputies arrested a man for murder Tuesday. Palm Beach County deputies responded to a call around 4:51 a.m. on Oct. 23 on SW 6th Street in Belle Glade. In The Headlines: Vero Beach...
exemplore.com
The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida
I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
Feeling lucky? Monday's Powerball jackpot is second highest in history
People across South Florida are flocking to gas stations, convenience and grocery stores to try their luck at winning the one billion dollar Powerball prize.
westorlandonews.com
Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
Comments / 0