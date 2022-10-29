Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
westernkansasnews.com
Longhorns football season ends in loss to Pratt
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Holcomb Longhorns saw their 2022 football season come to an end Friday night at the hands of the Pratt Greenbacks in the opening round of the playoffs, 47–34. — The Longhorns opened the game like a lightning strike, as Khai Cosner raced 86 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Chris Palacios added the extra point and 15 seconds into the game, Holcomb led 7–0.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week: Georgetown quarterback Noah Booras
Booras threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in Georgetown's 49-38 upset win over College Station, who was ranked third in the state in 5A DI. Booras also added a touchdown run in the win.
How will Hogs respond to 'eye-opening' loss in Austin?
In each of the last two seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks have had to fight through adversity during the middle of the season before finishing strong down the stretch. This year's team has already gotten a dose of that adversity after suffering a 90-60 loss against the Texas Longhorns in an exhibition game.
Texas football vs. Kansas State: Opening odds for Week 10
A game of massive importance lies on tap for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football coming out of the bye week. Texas will take on head coach Chris Klieman and the No. 14 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on the road in Manhattan on Nov. 5. This will be an...
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
bestofarkansassports.com
The Good That Can Come from the 30-Point Pulverizing Arkansas Suffered at Texas
What unfolded at Texas came as a surprise to most, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. After all, Eric Musselman has hinted at the issues that came to a head Saturday afternoon. Every time he’s met with the media, the fourth-year Arkansas basketball coach has sounded like a man whose team was picked in the bottom two of the SEC — not the top two — much less the preseason No. 10 team in the country.
No. 2 Longhorns roll past Kansas State on the road
The Longhorns beat Kansas State for the second time this season Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in four sets. Texas lost the first set 25-23, but then came back to claim the next three 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
macaronikid.com
Park of the Week: Lakewood Park
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing. Leander, TX 78641.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
hellogeorgetown.com
Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022
The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
CBS Austin
Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
Power restored to over 6,000 Austin Energy customers in west Austin
Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén critically injured in southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Austin last week, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report. Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around...
