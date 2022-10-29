ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernkansasnews.com

Longhorns football season ends in loss to Pratt

Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Holcomb Longhorns saw their 2022 football season come to an end Friday night at the hands of the Pratt Greenbacks in the opening round of the playoffs, 47–34. — The Longhorns opened the game like a lightning strike, as Khai Cosner raced 86 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Chris Palacios added the extra point and 15 seconds into the game, Holcomb led 7–0.
PRATT, KS
247Sports

How will Hogs respond to 'eye-opening' loss in Austin?

In each of the last two seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks have had to fight through adversity during the middle of the season before finishing strong down the stretch. This year's team has already gotten a dose of that adversity after suffering a 90-60 loss against the Texas Longhorns in an exhibition game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Good That Can Come from the 30-Point Pulverizing Arkansas Suffered at Texas

What unfolded at Texas came as a surprise to most, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. After all, Eric Musselman has hinted at the issues that came to a head Saturday afternoon. Every time he’s met with the media, the fourth-year Arkansas basketball coach has sounded like a man whose team was picked in the bottom two of the SEC — not the top two — much less the preseason No. 10 team in the country.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results

Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX
macaronikid.com

Park of the Week: Lakewood Park

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing. Leander, TX 78641.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Bossip

Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas

We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022

The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
GEORGETOWN, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
HUTTO, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy