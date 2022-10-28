ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTKR

April and Chandler compete in "The Halloween Olympics" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April and Chandler searched the internet for some of the cheapest Halloween games to play on Coast Live in what we're calling, "The Halloween Olympics!" Watch them compete in "Eyeball Pong," "Octo-ween ring toss," "Pin the Eye on the Zombie," and the "Coast Candy Blindfold Test."
WTKR

Repurpose your Halloween treats with Kristie Prince Hale on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kristie Prince Hale shows a fun way to utilize Halloween candy, plus a great deal on new flooring with 50 Floor to get ready for the new month!. Don't forget to mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off! Watch for details. Presented by 50...
WTKR

Highlighting "Novem-Beard" with Rugged Evolution on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Arrington Gavin, CEO of Rugged Evolution Beard Care, joins Coast Live to share how his products can be used for proper facial hair maintenance and how his company is participating in "Novem-Beard," an initiative bringing awareness to men's cancer prevention and research for prostate & testicular cancer.

