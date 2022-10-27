Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season
Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Family Hopes Halloween Fun Brings More Children to the Game of Tennis
Halloween is a family affair for the Franks family of Fort Worth. For a decade or more, the family has gone all out dressing up as some of their favorite characters. It's not just the three kids Eli, 13, Eden, 11 and Elle, 8, who get into costume. Mom Danika and Dad Chauncey are in it, too, with mom perhaps having the most fun.
This Fort Worth haunted house is one of the best in the country
Using old machinery from when the building was a meatpacking plant, this abandoned building in Fort Worth has a rep for being one of the best haunted houses in the country.
dallasexpress.com
Spend the Night in a Real ‘Haunted House’
The hotel stood for more than 100 years and might stand for another 100. With some apologies to Shirley Jackson, Miss Molly’s Hotel, a former brothel turned hotel built in 1910, is reportedly haunted, according to WFAA. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,” Paula Gowins, general manager of the...
fortworthreport.org
Where I live: Tiny home on Lake Grapevine is ‘heaven on earth’
Twenty years ago, I started a wedding venue on Lake Grapevine called Paradise Cove. I remember the first time I came out and saw the property, I thought how perfect it would be to live here with the breathtaking lake views. At the time, it didn’t seem possible. Then,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas
On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
fortworthreport.org
Maintaining history: Fort Worth’s archives preserved in the city’s newest facility
The many historical landmarks and symbols dotting the city connects the city’s past to its future. The Fort Worth History Center is the newest ‘symbol’ showcasing the city’s history, paying homage to the landmarks that were once on its land. Located at 501 E Bolt St.,...
travelyouman.com
Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)
The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
myfoxzone.com
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
papercitymag.com
A First Look at TWO x TWO — Christmas Came Early This Year
Howard and Cindy Rachofsky, Melissa Ireland, Lisa and John Runyon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture) Christmas in October? Sure, sounds like a decent re-scheduling to me given that our worlds and calendars seem to have been completely out of whack the past few years. For the eagerly anticipated TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art’s First Look party the theme was winter wonderland. The event which normally occurs the Thursday just prior to the glittering Saturday night affair was actually a few weeks ahead of its normal schedule. Co-hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, all knew to immediately respond with a resounding “yes’ to their invite.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo
Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Is Bringing His Michelin Stars to Fort Worth For Felipe Armenta’s High-Profile New Steakhouse — Graham Elliot Embraces Cowtown
Graham Elliot is DFW bound and bringing his two Michelin stars with him to Duke steakhouse. It seems Chef Felipe Armenta is rolling out restaurants in all directions. The biggest news is that Armenta now has not two but three new restaurants opening in Fort Worth alone and he’s bringing a powerhouse chef on to join his growing North Texas empire.
KTRE
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
North Texas man reportedly shoots wife, turns gun on himself
The man's death ruled a suicide.
falconquill.org
Jon’s Grille Makes Its Return to Fort Worth
Jon’s Grille is back. The once-favorite restaurant and student common ground on TCU’s campus has been brought back to life by Fort Worth chef Jon Bonnell. Bonnell has many restaurants around Fort Worth including Waters, Buffalo Bros, and Bonnell’s, which are all very popular. The establishment was...
fox4news.com
After being surrendered to shelter, 19-year-old dog showered with love by best friends
DALLAS - When a 19-year-old dog named Annie was surrendered to an animal shelter in Dallas, Texas, veterinarians thought she only had a month to live. But four months later, the black Labrador retriever mix is living out her days with two best friends who are showering her with love and helping to cross off a bucket list of adventures.
North Texas eatery has the feel & taste of Tulum with no travel
"Every area in Tulum is very greenish. They do everything outdoors. [They cook in a] kitchen outdoors. [They] sit outdoors. [They even] sleep outdoors actually," Hugo said.
fox4news.com
Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering returns to Fort Worth Stockyards
A true Western experience returns to the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend. The Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers. Or at least that is what they thought. Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened...
