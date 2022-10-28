Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
Seattle police investigating double homicide in Georgetown
SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Sunday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South around 4:15 p.m. Police...
You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash
I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!. On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. Local Police...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
q13fox.com
On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
FOX 11 and 41
Two car crash leaves one person dead on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to...
kptv.com
13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished. The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.
q13fox.com
Wheelchair costumes delight girls for Halloween
Halloween can be hard for some kids, particularly young ones with disabilities that can limit where they can go for trick-or-treating. But Olympic Pharmacy in Gig Harbor, Washington has found a creative way to make this Halloween extra special for some.
Lincoln of Tacoma survives chaotic scene, Spanaway Lake to defend 3A PCL title
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A loud bang rang out from the southwest corner of Art Crate Field on Friday night. "Gunshots. Gunshots!" one fan cried out from the home grandstands. Pandemonium ensued. Fans scattered, hopping railings and falling four feet to the track’s asphalt, sprinting for the north exit. ...
thejoltnews.com
Man killed in Yelm Highway collision
A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
Police continue search for 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police are asking for surveillance video that could help detectives find a 21-year-old Spanaway woman last seen on Oct. 17. Rio Boyd was thought to be walking to a friend's house around 6 p.m. that night, according to her family. Her house key and ID were left behind.
myeverettnews.com
Use Of Force Investigation Launched After Arrest By Everett Police Saturday Night
Editor’s Update 6:10 PM: Nathan Fabia, from Mukilteo PD is PIO for this SMART investigation and in response to a question asked by M-E-N earlier today said two Everett Police officers are on paid administrative leave as is standard with investigations of this type. No other information was provided about the officers.
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment cleared through Governor Inslee’s initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near Interstate 5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
Thief Slams Face Into Door While Trying To Steal From Bellevue Store
'Brazen is the perfect word for it,' the Bellevue Police captain said.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large
Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
Comments / 0