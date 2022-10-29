ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce Game 2 World Series Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the World Series Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Framber Valdez and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. The Phillies took a 1-0 World Series lead, completing a five-run comeback to defeat the Astros 6-5 Friday night. The Astros need a win to defend homefield and even the series before the series shifts to Philadelphia for game three, game four and game five, if necessary.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
247Sports

