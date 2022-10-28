Read full article on original website
Paris Masters: Draper reaches second round, defeating French current No1 Rinderknech
Jack Draper moved into the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and current French best ranked player (42nd), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Draper, ranked No 45, will face American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, next. The perfect Paris debut...
Paris Masters: Third seed Ruud beats crowd favourite Gasquet to take place in last 16
Norwegian Casper Ruud, the No 3 seed, advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by defeating French wildcard Richard Gasquet 6-1, 7-6 (7) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Ruud, ranked No 4, will face the winner of the match between Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
Dow Tennis Classic: Vickery reaches second round
Sachia Vickery advanced to the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against qualifier Elvina Kalieva 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday evening. Vickery, ranked No 191, will play the winner of the match between Chinese Yue Yuan, the No 4 seed, and German...
Host of superstar athletes invest in Tiger Woods', Rory McIlroy's tech-infused golf league
According to a report from ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the league will have players competing on six three-man teams in 15 regular season matches and a playoff. The league will feature "two-hour, 18-hole matches on a virtual course and the matches will take place in prime time on Monday nights in a custom-made venue in a yet-to-be-determined location," per Schlabach's report.
Dow Tennis Classic: Frech beats Vandeweghe to make second round
Pole Magdalena Frech edged out American Coco Vandeweghe 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday. Frech, ranked No 114, will face American Ann Li next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round results (Greater Midland Tennis Center, USD...
Dow Tennis Classic: Second seed Brengle eases into second round, plays Kenin next
American Madison Brengle, the second seed, won against Canadian Carol Zhao 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday evening. Brengle, ranked No 52, will play wildcard Sofia Kenin next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round results (Greater Midland Tennis...
Three in a row as Auger-Aliassime wins Basel title
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, won the Swiss Indoors final by beating Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Sunday. It is his third consecutive title following his wins at the Firenze Open and then the European Open. What’s more, he managed it...
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
Paris Masters: Hurkacz moves into second round
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 10 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against French wildcard Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 10, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and Swiss Stan Wawrinka...
Paris Masters: Six-time champion Djokovic fends off Cressy to reach last 16
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic began his title quest with a 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory over American Maxime Cressy to reach the last 16 of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Djokovic, ranked No 7, will face the winner of the match between Russian Karen Khachanov and...
Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
Paris Masters: Moutet through to second round, Norrie next
French qualifier Corentin Moutet advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Croat Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Moutet, ranked No 64, will play No 12 seed Cameron Norrie next. Magnifique Moutet 🇫🇷. Frenchman @moutet99 rallies to take out Cincy...
Paris Masters: Paul sets up Nadal clash
American Tommy Paul won against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 31, will face second seed Rafael Nadal next. Nadal's opening round opponent in Paris: @TommyPaul1 🇺🇸. The American sees off Bautista...
Former champ Khachanov sets Djokovic clash at Paris Masters
Russian Karen Khachanov advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, next in a rematch of the 2018 final. 2018...
Paris Masters: Lucky loser Fognini reaches second round
Italian lucky loser Fabio Fognini won against French qualifier Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Fognini, ranked No 59, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
Paris Masters: Ymer wins, will aim to end Auger-Aliassime’s 13-match win streak next
Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer reached the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Ymer, ranked No 74, will face No 8 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. The Canadian has been on a roll in...
“The most important thing was staying positive” – Caroline Garcia shakes off stress to defeat Gauff in WTA Finals opener
Caroline Garcia has done more losing than winning since defeating Coco Gauff to reach the semi-finals of the US Open in September. The Frenchwoman has lost four of her last five matches and parted ways with Bertrand Perret, the coach who helped her engineer a dramatic turnaround in her game – and fortunes – in 2022.
Paris Masters: Norrie beats Kecmanovic to reach second round
No 12 seed Cameron Norrie won against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Norrie, ranked No 13, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and Croat Borna Coric next. Paris Masters 1000,...
ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
Rolex Paris Masters: Evans into second round, Tsitsipas next
Daniel Evans edged out American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. This is the first time in two match-ups that Evans defeat Nakashima. Evans, ranked No 27, will face No 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas next. Paris Masters...
