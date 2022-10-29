Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Duke’s of Hazard star John Schneider produces patriotic movie “To Die For”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Actor, filmmaker, and musician John Schneider will be releasing his new movie “To Die For” in the weeks prior to Midterms. The film is a retelling of a real story portraying the life of a man that chose to go to jail instead of obeying a restraining order that prevented him from driving around a school with an American flag on the back of his truck.
Daily Aztec
SDSU Student finds her passion for music management with local rapper
When Casey Atherton started her freshman year at San Diego State University, she did not know she would be working as an assistant on the management team for a new, local San Diego rapper named Take45. Atherton originally entered SDSU as an undeclared undergraduate and switched to communication as her...
KTVU FOX 2
Shark photobombs a shot by leaping into the air behind an unwitting surfer
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - On Saturday, photographer Jordan Anast captured images of a shark hurling its body out of the water behind a surfer. "[I] thought it was a dolphin," said Jordan Anast, who captured the shots at San Ofre Beach. After taking a closer look, he realized it was a shark.
California Lottery player makes last-minute claim for $38 million San Diego SuperLotto Plus prize
A California Lottery player filled out a last-minute claim Thursday at the lottery's San Diego office for the $38 million jackpot from the April 30 SuperLotto Plus that was set to expire the same day they came in, lottery officials said.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
onscene.tv
Suspected DUI Major Injury Crash | El Cajon
10.27.2022 | 2:30 AM | EL CAJON – The male driver of the Mercedes hit the male driver of the white truck as they were headed eastbound on the I-8. The Mercedes left the freeway and went up an embankment and came back down landing on the freeway’s right shoulder wall.
NBC San Diego
Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway
The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
chulavistatoday.com
Weekend Weather Calm Before Next Week's Storm
This weekend's weather in San Diego County was predicted to be the calm before a storm moves in next week, the National Weather Service said today. Weather was expected to be sunny, with mild days and clear, cool nights through Monday, forecasters said. Weak offshore flow was predicted to bring east winds to the mountains and passes but they will not be strong.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
18-year-old woman still seeking justice a year later after allegedly being gang-raped by former SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — Just a few blocks from San Diego State University, a teenager reported to police that she was gang-raped while attending a party in October 2021, and she's still seeking justice. The now 18-year-old victim said she still suffers from the trauma of that night. "I just...
La Cucina Trattoria Opening in Fallbrook
After 3 Years of Planning, Italian Fine Dining Restaurant Finally Opening This Winter
Man spotted with a gun near elementary school prompts 2 South Bay schools to go on lockdown
CHULA VISTA, Calif — Two South Bay schools were put on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a man with a gun near the school. According to police, two 911 calls were received just before 11:00 a.m. The callers reported seeing a man waving and pointing a gun toward Lauderbach Elementary School in Chula Vista. Nearby Palomar High School was also put on lockdown as a precaution.
Teen crashes Jeep into church: police
The 17-year-old driver lost control of the jeep and crashed into the Southeast Community Church Friday.
socialhiker.net
Can’t we take a dip in the Hot Springs?
Where are the Hot Springs anyway? This is hike #5 of the Six Pack o Peaks. They say this is the highest Point in San Diego County. I Paid the Los coyotes reservation fee via the website ahead of time. I headed out just after 8 am with my canine pal Mr Riggs. It was in the low 40s when we started. I would consider this a dog friendly hike.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
San Diego weekly Reader
Waverunner Angler makes a long Voyage for a Hefty Tuna
Dock Totals 10/16 – 10/29: 5,041 anglers aboard 249 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 2 barracuda (released), 1,940 bluefin tuna (to 285 pounds), 3 blue perch, 815 bonito, 1 cabezon (released), 355 calico bass, 2,798 dorado, 12 lingcod, 3 mako shark, 133 rock crab, 3,263 rockfish, 89 sand bass, 525 sculpin, 249 sheephead, 61 skipjack tuna, 121 spiny lobster, 1,028 whitefish, 3 white seabass, 5,134 yellowfin tuna, and 872 yellowtail.
