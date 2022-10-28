Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Related
ffxnow.com
Black bear filmed strolling by Adaire Apartments in Tysons
(Updated at 6 p.m.) Tysons got an unexpected visitor this weekend in the form of an apparently solo black bear. The animal was spotted ambling along the Boyd Pointe Way sidewalk outside the Adaire Apartments in a video shared on Twitter last night by FOX5 reporter Angie Goff. She said it was seen on Sunday (Oct. 30) at 1521 Boyd Pointe Way.
Metro Explores Silver Line “Express” Train That Saves 6 Minutes
When Metro and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority built the 20-mile Silver Line extension from East Falls Church to Ashburn, they didn’t build a third or fourth track for true express train service mainly because of cost and space restrictions. In New York and other places, a third track...
ffxnow.com
Female artists ‘forecast’ future in Reston exhibit debuting this week
The Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art in Reston will peer into the future with its latest exhibit. Featuring an all-female roster of artists, “Forecast” collects 22 images and text works that are meant to “speak to our collective futures,” the institute proclaims. “Far from a singular...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
ffxnow.com
County plans final round of feedback on major ‘Ring Road’ project in Seven Corners
Fairfax County has come up with a plan to improve Seven Corners and will be explaining it to residents next week. The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) is holding two virtual meetings on Nov. 8 and 9 to update and ask for feedback from residents on its findings from the Seven Corners Phasing Study.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Dense Fog Advisory in Effect — Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service says visibility could be limited to a quarter mile or less, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions. [NWS]. Metro Starts Fare Evasion...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Silver Line Phase II to open in mid-November
(Updated at 2:20 p.m.) Phase two of the Silver Line will officially open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Metro announced today. The long-delayed, 11.4-mile extension will bring six stations from Reston through Loudoun County. An opening date has been anticipated for months. Shared in a video featuring Metro employees, the announcement...
Metro Says It Will Open Silver Line Extension On November 15
A look west from the Wiehle Reston East station. Metro will extend 11.5 miles west of here. The long wait for Metrorail service to Dulles Airport, western Fairfax County, and Loudoun County is almost over. Metro announced Monday that the Silver Line extension will open on Tuesday, November 15. The...
ffxnow.com
Antiques show and sale returning to McLean
The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
ffxnow.com
Business dedicated to stretching opens in North Point Village Center
A business that’s strictly dedicated to the art of stretching celebrated its grand opening last week in Reston. Stretch Zone, which describes itself as the world’s first and largest stretching franchise, has opened at North Point Village Center. It’s located at 1468 North Point Village Drive and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Final Halloween tips and candy donations!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Happy Halloween!. My kids were up before the sun in anticipation of their inevitable...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks to build affordable apartments near Innovation Center Metro station
Developer Peterson Companies is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build hundreds of affordable apartments near the innovation center Metro station. The Fairfax-based company would construct 500 units on its own land and a county-owned parcel at 13500 Dulles Greene Drive, according to county documents. The proposal is through the...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax event calendar highlights (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
ffxnow.com
Vienna duplex proposal continued to November over lot coverage concerns
The Vienna Town Council says a plan for new duplexes shows promise but isn’t quite ready for approval yet. At a meeting on Oct. 24, the council said there are lingering concerns about the lot coverage — how much of a site is built on by a development — for the Vienna Courts project. Developer BFR Construction has proposed a set of duplexes at the Vienna Courts offices 127-133 Park Street NE. The project would replace four office buildings with 14 two-family dwellings.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Residents in Prince William County are anxiously awaiting a vote that could forever change the look of their community. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says residents and county officials are divided over preserving the county's history - or protecting its future. The future of what is...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
alxnow.com
Old Town street closure planned ahead of trick-or-treating
South Lee Street in Old Town will be closed this afternoon starting around 4:30 for one of the area’s most legendary Halloween events. Every year, South Lee Street shuts down for a large Halloween event that runs from the 100 to 600 blocks. “The closures are scheduled to begin...
Comments / 0