‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December.
Analysts are Bullish on “Strong Buy” Stocks MELI and HUBS
Mercadolibre and HubSpot are two stocks that analysts are recommending as solid long-term investments to be made in 2022’s great bear market. This Halloween, inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical issues, and other economic disruptions are spooking investors. At times like these, it can be a great idea to take cues from analysts’ opinions and make informed investment decisions. In the last 24 hours, Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) have made their way to the top of the list of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks.
Foxconn Shifts Some of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Production Due to COVID
Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn is struggling with iPhone production at its Chinese facilities. The mainland’s stringent COVID-19-related protocol is affecting businesses across sectors. Foxconn Technology Group, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) largest assembly site for iPhone manufacturing, is shuffling production across two factories in China, a WSJ report stated. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou...
Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?
Sono Motors is developing an affordable solar-powered EV that could generate solid mass market demand. Let’s learn more about Sono Motors. With growing adoption and sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles), Germany-based solar EV maker Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) is grabbing eyeballs. While the company has the potential to reduce your fuel and energy bills, it is still in its early stages and faces heightened competition, which could hurt its prospects.
Why Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) Fell More than Its Sector Today
Shares of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) are down more than the overall industrial sector (XLI) in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from UBS (NYSE:UBS) analyst Steven Fisher, who lowered the company from Buy to Hold. This is despite the fact that Steven Fisher raised...
EXCLUSIVE: Direct Seller Monat Expands Into Complexion
Direct seller Monat is riding the hybrid beauty product wave into the complexion category. Launching Tuesday, the brand’s BB Cream SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum Moisturizer comes in nine shades and is formulated with vitamin E and Monat’s proprietary Rejuveniqe S, a botanical-based oil made with jojoba seed extract, olive oil and other moisturizing ingredients. The BB cream retails for $49.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “During the pandemic, we saw that skin care really grew for us as consumers were wearing...
Away Names First President as Luggage Company Accelerates Growth With Return of Travel
Away is eyeing further growth and has appointed its first president. The direct-to-consumer luggage and lifestyle brand has promoted chief financial officer Catherine Dunleavy to the newly created position. As Away’s president, Dunleavy will oversee strategy, operations and supply chain, digital product, legal and finance. Away will look to hire a new CFO.More from WWDInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This Fall Dunleavy first joined Away in 2020 and helped the company weather a double-whammy of negative press and the COVID-19 pandemic — which effectively altered most consumers’ needs...
Why Hanesbrands Stock (NYSE:HBI) Fell More than the Market Today
Shares of apparel manufacturer Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are down more than the overall market in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow, who lowered the company to a Sell rating with a $5 price target. He cites a worsening macroeconomic situation...
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
AMD is set to release its third-quarter results today. Analysts expect AMD to report earnings that are slightly lower than the year-ago period. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is slated to release its third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1 before the market opens. Wall Street expects AMD to post adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share. This is slightly lower than the prior-year earnings of $0.73 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $5.65 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of about 31%.
Mullen (MULN) Stock: A Rising EV Star in the Making?
The California Governor’s office just recently announced that going by data from the California Energy Commission, zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), currently account for 17.7% of all new cars sold in California. In total, ZEVs share of sales have increased by 42.7% compared to 2021 and are up by 126.9% against 2020.
Want to Maximize Investment Returns? These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Three Energy Stocks
Here are three energy stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Energy stocks have been outpacing expectations this year since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war pumped up the prices of oil & gas. Three analysts have been studying the sector broadly and boast a 100% success rate on their views on these three companies: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), and Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN).
Constructing a Stock Portfolio — What to Consider, What to Avoid
The current environment can be challenging in terms of picking the right companies to invest in. This article goes over some ideas which can be proven more fruitful due to their high yields, inexpensive valuations, and low-volatility characteristics. It also points out some equity categories that are likely better if avoided.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Uber is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect Uber to report narrow losses compared to the year-ago period. Ridesharing and delivery company Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1, before the market opens. Wall Street expects Uber to...
All is Not Lost for Steel Stocks X, NUE and STLD as Steel Prices Decline
A decline in average selling prices is taking a toll on steel producers’ profitability. Low prices could continue to hurt the Q4 bottom line. The uncertain economic environment is taking a toll on demand and lowering steel prices. This is impacting the profitability of steel companies, including United States Steel (NYSE:X), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). Apart from lower average selling prices on steel, a spike in energy and input costs puts additional pressure on margins. Against this background, at least one of these stocks is still anticipated to beat the market. Let’s see what’s in store for these steel producers.
Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Is Ready to Build its Mega CO2 Sequestration Plant
Occidental Petroleum is testing the site with partner Carbon Engineering and is expected to begin construction on November 29. The plant will remove 500k tons of carbon dioxide from the environment per year. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Canadian engineering company Carbon Engineering Ltd. are set to begin the construction of...
Argo Blockchain Tanks Over Liquidity Concerns
Shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) tanked in pre-market trading on Monday after concerns were raised over the cryptocurrency mining company’s liquidity. The company had earlier signed a non-binding Letter Of Intent (LOI) with a strategic investor to raise around $27 million through a subscription for ordinary shares. However, Argo “no longer believes that this subscription will be consummated under the previously announced terms. Argo is continuing to explore other financing opportunities.”
Fly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. TuSimple Holdings (TSP), a U.S.-based self-driving trucking company, faces federal investigations into whether it improperly financed and transferred technology to a Chinese startup, Bloomberg’s Heather Somerville, Kate O‘Keeffe, and Yang Jie report, citing people familiar with the matter. The people said the concurrent probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission and Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as Cfius, are examining TuSimple’s relationship with Hydron, a startup that says it is developing autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks and is led by one of TuSimple’s co-founders. Investigators at the FBI and SEC are looking at whether TuSimple and its executives-principally Chief Executive Xiaodi Hou-breached fiduciary duties and securities laws by failing to properly disclose the relationship, the people familiar with the matter said. 2. Thermo Fisher (TMO) is nearing a deal to acquire Birmingham, England-based diagnostic company Binding Site for more than $2.3 billion from private equity fund Nordic Capital, Bloomberg’s Jan-Henrik Foerster and Michelle F Davis report, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement could be announced as early as this week and would mark a revival to dealmaking in Europe where volumes collapsed this quarter, the people said. 3. On Wednesday afternoon, Meta (META) disclosed a stunning third-quarter earnings report. The quarter was bad, though arguably not as horrible as Wall Street feared, Eric J. Savitz writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. The shares closed down 25% on Thursday, triggered by Meta’s latest spending plans, the author notes. Zuckerberg said most of the spending is targeted at building data centers to drive initiatives in artificial intelligence that will be used to improve targeting of content and advertising. He thinks the investments will pay off over time, and maybe they will. But the Street’s view is that Meta’s enormous outlays are out of control, Savitz writes. There are things that Meta could do that would instantly push the stock higher. While it would hardly be a cure-all, Meta could drive its stock appreciably higher by announcing that it was pulling back on development of the metaverse and limiting its focus to gaming, where the metaverse actually has some promise, the publication adds. 4. DC and Warner Bros.’ (WBD) "Black Adam" won this year’s Halloween weekend at the North American box office with another $27.7M from 4,402 locations in its second outing, for a projected domestic total of $111.1M. Overseas, the superhero pic fell just 45% to $39M for a foreign cume of $139M and $250M globally. 5. ASML (ASML), Visa (V), Simon Property Group (SPG), Digital Realty (DLR), Realty Income (O), Truist Financial (TFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.
Here’s What to Expect from Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q3 Earnings
Airbnb is expected to report its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Analysts are expecting decent growth on the basis of encouraging travel trends. Traveller-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is set to report third-quarter (Q3) 2022 results after the market closes on November 1. Ahead of the earnings, the Street expects the company to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which is a 20.5% year-over-year increase. Moreover, revenue estimates are pegged at $2.84 billion, which is around 26.8% more than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
The key to earning in the stock market is to find an equity that shows the right profile based on a mix of attributes that will predict success. Finding them can be tough, especially given the sheer volume of data generated by the market. With thousands of stocks, hundreds of thousands of traders, and a legion of Wall Street analysts all putting their own sometimes contradictory views into the ring, getting down to brass tacks is no easy task.
Verisk Exits Energy Business; Sells Wood Mackenzie
Verisk announces the sale of its energy business. The move is a part of its strategy to enhance shareholders’ value. Data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced the sale of its energy business, Wood Mackenzie. An affiliate of Veritas is acquiring Wood Mackenzie for $3.1 billion in cash. The deal also has a contingent consideration of up to $200 million.
