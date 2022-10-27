Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. TuSimple Holdings (TSP), a U.S.-based self-driving trucking company, faces federal investigations into whether it improperly financed and transferred technology to a Chinese startup, Bloomberg’s Heather Somerville, Kate O‘Keeffe, and Yang Jie report, citing people familiar with the matter. The people said the concurrent probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission and Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as Cfius, are examining TuSimple’s relationship with Hydron, a startup that says it is developing autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks and is led by one of TuSimple’s co-founders. Investigators at the FBI and SEC are looking at whether TuSimple and its executives-principally Chief Executive Xiaodi Hou-breached fiduciary duties and securities laws by failing to properly disclose the relationship, the people familiar with the matter said. 2. Thermo Fisher (TMO) is nearing a deal to acquire Birmingham, England-based diagnostic company Binding Site for more than $2.3 billion from private equity fund Nordic Capital, Bloomberg’s Jan-Henrik Foerster and Michelle F Davis report, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement could be announced as early as this week and would mark a revival to dealmaking in Europe where volumes collapsed this quarter, the people said. 3. On Wednesday afternoon, Meta (META) disclosed a stunning third-quarter earnings report. The quarter was bad, though arguably not as horrible as Wall Street feared, Eric J. Savitz writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. The shares closed down 25% on Thursday, triggered by Meta’s latest spending plans, the author notes. Zuckerberg said most of the spending is targeted at building data centers to drive initiatives in artificial intelligence that will be used to improve targeting of content and advertising. He thinks the investments will pay off over time, and maybe they will. But the Street’s view is that Meta’s enormous outlays are out of control, Savitz writes. There are things that Meta could do that would instantly push the stock higher. While it would hardly be a cure-all, Meta could drive its stock appreciably higher by announcing that it was pulling back on development of the metaverse and limiting its focus to gaming, where the metaverse actually has some promise, the publication adds. 4. DC and Warner Bros.’ (WBD) "Black Adam" won this year’s Halloween weekend at the North American box office with another $27.7M from 4,402 locations in its second outing, for a projected domestic total of $111.1M. Overseas, the superhero pic fell just 45% to $39M for a foreign cume of $139M and $250M globally. 5. ASML (ASML), Visa (V), Simon Property Group (SPG), Digital Realty (DLR), Realty Income (O), Truist Financial (TFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.

1 DAY AGO