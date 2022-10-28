Read full article on original website
Chez Man
2d ago
LOL!! It kills me how many people read the title then go directly to comments! This article is about time management yet most of the comments are about setting clocks back in November!!
Reply(2)
10
Related
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
Psych Centra
What to Do When a Narcissist Sees You Happy
When a narcissist sees you happy, they might not react well. There are things you can do in this situation to prevent manipulation. If you’ve dealt with someone with narcissistic traits, you may know how detrimental it can be to your well-being. You might be afraid of happiness because of their behavior and how they treat you.
Reset your habits as Daylight Savings Time ends for the year
The end of Daylight Savings Time is no excuse to 'fall back' into old habits. Try these tips and tricks to finish the year strong!
2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
Opinion: Love Will Not Fix A Narcissist With Addiction Problems
Many years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner.
Woman working 3 jobs to support her two daughters and herself doesn’t have time to shower
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who worked in HR, was having a rough week when another employee went in to complain about how badly one of her coworkers smelled. My HR friend went out to check on the employee in question and agreed that the lady in question definitely needed a shower or deodorant or something. Understanding that a lot of people don’t want to use deodorant or antiperspirants due to the chemicals, my friend in HR was well-versed in helping employees deal with such issues.
psychologytoday.com
Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job
Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.
Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. The views on the consumption of bananas by people with diabetes also seem to be divided. While some believe it is unsuitable for people with diabetes due to its high sugar level, others swear by its positive effect on blood sugar levels.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
EatingWell
What to Do If You Overeat When You Have Diabetes
The holidays are filled with many delicious foods that just make you emotionally feel good. Portions tend to be more than moderate and leftovers are plenty. This type of food environment is tough to control, and although you may have the best intentions, overeating is certainly possible. When you have diabetes, however, this can end up making you feel sluggish and can potentially lead to hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. Below you'll find more information on how food impacts blood sugar and five tips on what to do if you eat too much when you have diabetes.
Foods to Aid Sleep and Fight Sleep Deprivation
Much has been said about the benefits of getting enough sleep, but did you know that what you eat and drink affects the quality and duration of your sleep? And not just that much-maligned villain, caffeine! Here are the best foods to aid sleep and help you if you are sleep deprived.
EverydayHealth.com
The Case for Spending More Time Doing Nothing
How much time have you spent today completely alone with your own thoughts? We’re talking about minutes where your brain isn’t occupied listening to a podcast, scrolling (engaged or not) a social media feed, or half-watching something on Netflix. We mean time spent daydreaming or letting your thoughts...
momcollective.com
Enter Holidays With A Healthy Mindset
Do the words “holidays” and “healthy” even belong in the same sentence?. They seem impossible to go together, but they can happen with practical tips and planning. Last year I gained between five and seven pounds from October to December. I also decreased my exercise habits when we had fewer hours of daylight. By early January, I was moody, sluggish, and depressed. I don’t want to repeat that mistake this year.
cohaitungchi.com
Military Diet 4 days off 1200 Calories
Unlike the other diets and diet plans all over the internet, the military diet with 4 days off requires sticking to the plan strictly. The usual amount of calories a person consumes daily is about 2000 to 2600. Some diet plans emphasize 1500 to 2000 daily. However, the Military diet can limit you to 1200 calories with 4 days off.
iheart.com
"Quiet Quitting" Is Over and Now it's "Quiet Restraint"
You might recall that "Quiet Quitting" was a recent questionable and controversial work trend. Well, apparently, that has passed - and the new thing is "Quiet Restraint." What is it? And do you think it's a real problem in your workplace? Here's the info - and listen to Max & Amy's conversation and decide for yourself.
Comments / 18