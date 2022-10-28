Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
tipranks.com
AbbVie top line ‘light almost across the board,’ says Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said AbbVie reported "weak" Q3 top-line results as revenue missed consensus and the "only" notable product beats came from Skyrizi and Restasis, while "essentially all other products were in-line or missed by a considerable margin" in terms of their sales. However, adjusted EPS of $3.66 beat consensus and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance was narrowed, noted Raymond, who has an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares ahead of the company’s earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET.
Recent Activity in Oncology and Vaccine Lines of Business May Signal That Merck May Be Ready to Perk
Merck & Co., based on sales of oncology drugs and vaccines, is revising upward its 3Q2022 revenue projections.Image via iStock. Merck & Co. has raised its revenue outlook, based on a notable rise in sales for 3Q2022. Sabela Ojea reported the revised projections in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
A Look Into Gilead Sciences's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD rose by 26.52%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Gilead Sciences has. According to the Gilead Sciences's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 8, 2022, total debt is at $26.22 billion, with $25.20 billion in long-term debt and $1.02 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $4.74 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $21.48 billion.
US News and World Report
Blackstone to Take Control of Emerson's Climate Tech in $14 Billion Deal
(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc in a deal that values the business at $14 billion, as the U.S. industrial firm pivots to supplying to a booming automation market. The company will receive an upfront payment of about...
US News and World Report
Sanofi Sees Faster Profit Growth on Dupixent, Flu Vaccine Demand
(Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday forecast faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines, spurring a rise in its battered share price. Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking...
Merck, Impinj, Clearway Energy And This Defense Play Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN is a producer of renewable energy and trades at seven times earnings. She recommended buying Clearway Energy shares for traders who did not “mind a lack of liquidity” to get a little more yield.
tipranks.com
Piper keeps Overweight rating on AbbVie despite ‘rough’ Q3 report
Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond maintains an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares after what he calls "a rough" Q3 report, though he said he "must acknowledge the reality of a shifting business" and is taking down his estimates for the heme/onc and aesthetics franchises. Given key growth areas remain intact – including Skyrizi, Rinvoq and the neurology franchise – he continues to believe the company remains positioned for post-2023 growth and would remain a buyer based on what he sees as "a compelling valuation with an attractive dividend yield," Raymond said.
Comments / 0