Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond maintains an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares after what he calls "a rough" Q3 report, though he said he "must acknowledge the reality of a shifting business" and is taking down his estimates for the heme/onc and aesthetics franchises. Given key growth areas remain intact – including Skyrizi, Rinvoq and the neurology franchise – he continues to believe the company remains positioned for post-2023 growth and would remain a buyer based on what he sees as "a compelling valuation with an attractive dividend yield," Raymond said.

3 DAYS AGO