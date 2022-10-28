Elon Musk wants to make Twitter the ‘most respected advertising platform.’ Here’s what pharma marketers think.

Read full article on original website
Related
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
mmm-online.com
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf plans to keep tweeting amid Elon Musk upheaval
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf took to Twitter shortly after Elon Musk’s recent takeover to say the agency plans to continue tweeting even amid the upheaval. “The easy thing to do would be to abandon using Twitter, but that’s not the right thing for us to...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 0