BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Cold-eyed Jos-ball emerges at critical time for England at T20 World Cup | Barney Ronay
Key to victory against New Zealand were England’s seamers but Ben Stokes’s role in the team invites plenty of questions
