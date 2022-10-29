ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street

A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
bigfoot99.com

WHP warns motorists of icy conditions after responding to five crashes

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) reminds motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway. This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated. This is especially true in the early morning and late evening hours.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/22 – 10/31/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) A spooky Saturday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Halloween costumes were out in full force on Saturday as businesses, organizations and other groups celebrated the upcoming holiday with a number of fun activities. Downtown businesses welcomed Casper’s trick-or-treaters throughout the day, while organizations like the Elk’s Lodge and Appletree Learning Center hosted trunk-or-treat events....
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week

The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police warn of scammers posing as police officers

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of the department’s captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money. The Casper Police Department does not contact members of the community via telephone and ask...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion

The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
