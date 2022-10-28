Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Marijuana billboards, storefront ads influence cannabis use in teens, study shows
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Teens who regularly encounter ads for marijuana on billboards or in storefronts are more prone to use the substance on a regular basis, according to a recent study. What’s more, scientists say the youngsters are more likely to develop signs of cannabis use disorder.,. Even...
studyfinds.org
Chronic nausea cure on the horizon after scientists map brain pathways linked to vomiting
BEIJING, China — A cure for chronic nausea could be on the horizon thanks to a discovery in the brain. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time, offering hope of combating morning sickness and the painful side-effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we...
studyfinds.org
Inactive lifestyles, sugary diets worse for men
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Man or woman, it’s always a good idea to eat healthy and exercise at least once or twice per week. However, researchers from the University of Missouri-Columbia suggest that a sedentary lifestyle and sugary diet can extract a heavier toll on men in comparison to women.
studyfinds.org
Oh, the horror: Parents steal a third of their kids’ Halloween candy!
NEW YORK — There are few days on the calendar as magical for young children as Halloween. It’s the one day each year we all get to celebrate everything spooky, scary, and macabre. All Hallows’ Eve is especially fun for kids as they get to dress up as their favorite characters and patrol the neighborhood collecting something far more valuable than money — candy! It seems kids aren’t the only ones with a sweet tooth every October 31st, though. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. parents with children between the ages of 3-15, two-thirds of respondents have stolen candy that their kids collected while trick or treating.
studyfinds.org
Vaping can do as much heart damage as decades of smoking
DALLAS — If you think using e-cigarettes is a safer way to consume nicotine than smoking, think again. Researchers with the American Heart Association say vaping causes changes in cardiovascular function which are similar to the impact of smoking tobacco products for nearly 20 years!. In two new studies,...
studyfinds.org
No more excuses: Just 2 minutes of intense exercise every day could extend lifespan
SYDNEY, Australia — Plenty of people cite lack of time to justify their non-existent exercise routine, but a new study out of Australia could effectively end that excuse. Scientists at the University of Sydney report that two minute “bursts” of vigorous physical activity totaling a meager 15 minutes per week are associated with a lower risk of death.
