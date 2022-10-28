Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Rep. Khanna condemns Pelosi attack, says any threats of political violence are 'unpatriotic'
A Bay Area congressman is calling for the divisiveness to stop in wake of Paul Pelosi's attack, saying any threats of political violence are not the American way.
NY1
Schumer, Pinion debate in U.S. Senate contest on Spectrum News/NY1
As he debated his Republican opponent Joe Pinion Sunday night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defended his record as a top Democrat in Washington. "In the last two years under my leadership, the Senate has had the most productive session in decades," Schumer said. But while Schumer has long pointed...
NY1
In Florida visit, Biden to contrast his efforts to lower health care costs with GOP
President Joe Biden is visiting Florida on Tuesday, where he is expected to draw a contrast between his efforts to lower health care costs and some Republicans’ proposals to scale back federal programs like Medicare and Social Security. One week before the final day of midterm election voting, the...
Biden says Florida's DeSantis is 'Donald Trump incarnate'
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla., Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday cast potential 2024 Republican rival Ron DeSantis as "Donald Trump incarnate," warning voters days before U.S. midterm elections that Republicans could take away their healthcare and retirement benefits.
