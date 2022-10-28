ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 30, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the tightening midterm race for North Carolina's Senate seat. Then, we get an update on the ongoing baby formula shortage. We also look ahead to Monday's Supreme Court cases focused on race in college admissions decisions. Plus, how a nonprofit is using healthcare providers to register new voters.
The issues swaying voters in the battleground state of Arizona

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
November 1, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour, a look at how the issues of abortion, inflation and democracy itself are swaying voters in the battleground state of Arizona. We speak with Rep. Liz Cheney on the uptick in political violence, her work on the January 6 committee and the future of the GOP. Plus, oil companies post massive profits as consumers feel the squeeze from high prices.
