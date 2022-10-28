ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeighborImpact seeks new board, committee members

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact, Central Oregon's largest nonprofit social services provider, is seeking individuals to serve on the Board of Directors and its committees. The agency anticipates two vacancies on its 15-member board. Economically disadvantaged applicants and those who work with the economically disadvantaged are invited to apply. (Economically...
Oregon Psilocybin Services holding public hearings on proposed rules

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section within the Oregon Health Authority released a new set of proposed rules Tuesday for public review and comment. All members of the public are invited to comment on the proposed rules during the public comment period scheduled through Nov. 21. During...
Showers are expected, with snow by the morning

Temperatures will cool quickly Monday night. Rain is likely, and with lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s, many will see snow and slippery roads by Tuesday morning. Colder temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with mixed showers through Wednesday evening. We will get a break in the...
Get your raincoats ready: Rain and snow ahead

It was another fall day, but rain, snow, and cooler temperatures are on the way. We see partly cloudy skies over the region. Winds are coming out of the west, carrying quite a bit of precipitation over the northern part of the state. Temperatures will be a bit of a...
Mild weekend, then rain and snow on the way

We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.

