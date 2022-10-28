Read full article on original website
UCL academic wins Medical Research Council Science Writing Award
Dr Emily Cornish (UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health) has been named the winner of the Medical Research Council’s (MRC) Max Perutz Science Writing Award for her article on recurrent pregnancy loss. The annual writing competition aims to encourage and recognise outstanding science communication, with the winning article...
Just like humans, more intelligent jays have greater self-control
A study has found that Eurasian jays can pass a version of the -marshmallow test- - and those with the greatest self-control also score the highest on intelligence tests. It’s just mind-boggling that some jays can wait so long for their favourite food." This is the first evidence of...
Depression manifests differently in men than in women
Fewer men than women are diagnosed as having depression. One possible reason for this is that there is still a lack of awareness that this mental illness is characterised by different symptoms in men than in women. Johannes Wancata from MedUni Vienna’s Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy is using the opportunity of International Men’s Day to raise awareness that, among other symptoms, persistent irritability or conspicuous risk-taking behaviour in men could indicate depression and that professional help should be sought. International Men’s Day is celebrated each year on 3 November as a day of action dedicated to men’s health.
New gene editing technology could treat children with resistant leukaemia
Researchers at UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) have engineered donor T-cells to try and treat seriously ill children with resistant leukaemia, who had otherwise exhausted all available therapies. The Phase I trial, published in Science Translational Medicine, is the first use of "universal" CRISPR-edited cells in...
