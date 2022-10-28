Fewer men than women are diagnosed as having depression. One possible reason for this is that there is still a lack of awareness that this mental illness is characterised by different symptoms in men than in women. Johannes Wancata from MedUni Vienna’s Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy is using the opportunity of International Men’s Day to raise awareness that, among other symptoms, persistent irritability or conspicuous risk-taking behaviour in men could indicate depression and that professional help should be sought. International Men’s Day is celebrated each year on 3 November as a day of action dedicated to men’s health.

1 DAY AGO