Related
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
Astronomers discover strange behaviour in ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid
Scientists believe that Phaethon, a “potentially hazardous” asteroid, has been exhibiting some strange behaviour in its approach to the Earth.The asteroid appears to be spinning faster – by four milliseconds per year, making a full rotation every 3.6 hours. While this is a small change, it could impact future research.The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency intends to launch its DESTINY+ mission to the rock in 2024, reaching it by 2028, but an increase in spin could affect the spacecraft’s flyby.Asteroids do not generally change their spin, with Phaethon being only the 11th known asteroid to do so – and of those,...
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
NASA plans to crash land on Mars. Here's why
NASA has announced its intentions to develop a new kind of Mars lander that can survive a crash landing rather than using the more sophisticated approaches used to date. They believe this should offer considerable savings for making future probes and landers to alien worlds. So far, NASA has landed...
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Monstrous asteroid to speed by Earth next week
RM4 2022, an asteroid with an estimated diameter of more than 2,400 feet, is expected to swing by Earth on Nov. 1, speeding at around 52,000 miles per hour.
Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
natureworldnews.com
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to Flyby Earth's Orbit on Halloween
Asteroid 2022 RM4, a potentially hazardous asteroid, is set to pass by Earth's orbit on Halloween, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The space rock is not projected to hit our planet and disrupt our spooky plans. However, its size is not to be mess with having an estimated diameter between 1,083 and 2,428 feet, which is even larger than the Empire State Building.
France 24
China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond
The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of eventually sending humans to the Moon. China has come a long way in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration. Here is a...
Phys.org
A close encounter with a mysterious moon
In 1877, American astronomer Asaph Hall discovered two small moons circling the planet Mars, later named Phobos and Deimos after the Greek for "fear" and "panic." But it was excitement, rather than fear and panic, that characterized the close encounter with Phobos made by ESA's Mars Express spacecraft in the run up to Halloween this year. The recent flyby of the larger Martian moon offered the perfect opportunity to test one of the 19-year-old spacecraft's latest upgrades.
msn.com
Huge asteroid labelled 'hazardous' coming close to Earth tomorrow, November 1
Thanks to NASA, we've gotten a closer look at the space objects that interact with our planet and make up the cosmos in great detail. Their extraordinary technology helps us to know when the Earth is vulnerable to danger and when a space rock is nothing more than a rock flying in outer space.
myscience.org
Media invitation: Astronaut geology training in Lanzarote for future missions to Moon and Mars
On Thursday 10 November, media representatives are invited to join a press conference in Lanzarote, Spain, about Pangaea geology training course with ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst. Lanzarote’s basaltic lava flows resemble vast plains on the lunar maria and its volcanoes are similar to those in some regions of Mars. Astronauts...
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
