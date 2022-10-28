Read full article on original website
3printr.com
Anisoprint and Jacobs University Bremen partner to foster research of composites manufacturing with CFC technology
Starting in September 2022, 3D printing solution provider Anisoprint deployed their Research and Development Team at Jacobs University Bremen. The main focus of the partnership is fostering research and development of composites manufacturing with Continuous Fiber Coextrusion (CFC) technology and establishing a research environment for 3D printing technologies on the university campus in Bremen, Germany.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Research Proposes A Deep Learning Based Video Compression Method Using GANs For Detail Synthesis and Propagation
The development in display technologies and the never stopping increase in video content popularity have resulted in a significant demand for video compression to save on storage and bandwidth costs. The compression is done by exploiting the similarity among the video frames. This is possible because most of the content...
myscience.org
Just like humans, more intelligent jays have greater self-control
A study has found that Eurasian jays can pass a version of the -marshmallow test- - and those with the greatest self-control also score the highest on intelligence tests. It’s just mind-boggling that some jays can wait so long for their favourite food." This is the first evidence of...
myscience.org
Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down
The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
salestechstar.com
Quark.ai Autonomous Support Platform Brings Automation To Complex Workflows For Field Support
Quark.ai, the Autonomous Support Platform for Technical/Field Support and B2B e-Commerce, introduced the Quark.ai Workflow Automator, a powerful module designed to power Field Support engineers with a self-service tool for rapidly resolving complex support-related workflow issues of industrial enterprises. The Quark.ai Workflow Automator module enables unparalleled productivity improvement. A robust...
techxplore.com
Development of new technology for wastewater treatment for semiconductor production
Alcohols are used to remove impurities on the surface of semiconductors or electronics during the manufacturing process, and wastewater containing alcohols is treated using reverse osmosis, ozone, and biological decomposition. Although such methods can lower the alcohol concentration in wastewater, they are ineffective at completely decomposing alcohols in wastewater with a low alcohol concentration.
Scientists design algorithm that 'reads' people's thoughts from brain scans
Using fMRI, scientists decoded what people were hearing and thinking.
News-Medical.net
Ubiquigent obtains exclusive license for UbiSite technology to strengthen its specialist drug discovery services
Ubiquigent Limited (Ubiquigent), a drug discovery and development company harnessing novel deubiquitylase (DUB) modulators as new therapeutics for areas of high unmet medical need, has signed an exclusive license with the University of Southern Denmark for its UbiSite® technology. UbiSite will form a new component in Ubiquigent’s DUB and...
Phys.org
Enzymatic reactions: Researchers reveal a regulatory mechanism by which life controls and organizes itself
Inside cells, molecular droplets form defined compartments for chemical reactions. Not only sticky interactions between molecules, but also dynamic reactions can form such droplets, as was found by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) and the University of Oxford. They revealed a new regulatory mechanism by which life controls and organizes itself.
myscience.org
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect’s face looked similar to a dog’s snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her PhD.
todaysemobility.com
Fictiv enhances injection molding DFM system with 3D visualization
Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, announced the addition of 3D visualization technology to its injection molding design for manufacturability (DFM) system, delivering end-to-end automation of injection molding workflows to help customers accelerate new product development and mitigate production risks and delays. The newly enhanced system combines digital manufacturability...
myscience.org
A better way to tell which species are vulnerable
New analysis takes account of natural fluctuations and predictability to assess which parts of an ecosystem are most threatened by climate change and other disruptions. Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
divenewswire.com
Blue Horizon Solutions Bringing VIRTUAL REALITY Diving for Kids to DEMA Show
Blue Horizon Solutions, in partnership with 501(c)3 non-profit The Hydrous, is bringing experiential ocean science learning to DEMA Show 2022. Endorsed by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030), The Hydrous is leading a program called the Decade of Ocean Empathy, which seeks to create “an inspiring and engaging ocean” in line with Ocean Decade outcome #7. One of the tools they use is extended reality (XR) technology like virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), which has the potential to generate presence, agency, and empathy in immersive virtual ocean environments. Learn more about The Hydrous’ free ocean XR experiences at: https://thehydro.us/xr-experiences.
SpaceNews.com
China tests engines for moon mission rocket
HELSINKI — China has conducted a series of successful hot fire tests for engines designed to power a launch vehicle capable of sending astronauts to the moon. A 300-second mission duty cycle test of a kerosene-liquid oxygen engine was conducted Oct. 23, the Academy of Aerospace Liquid Propulsion Technology (AALPT) announced. The engine has completed three successful tests totaling 650 seconds since late September.
myscience.org
Securing global food supply focus of international agriculture conference
Feeding the world’s spiralling population amidst the ravages of climate change will be the focus of a major agriculture conference which gets underway in Brisbane today. More than 1000 delegates from 53 countries have gathered for this year’s TropAg International Conference being hosted by The University of Queensland.
labroots.com
Long-Term International Space Station Experiment Highlights Risks for Future Human Spaceflight
In a recent study published in Heliyon, an international team of researchers led by Osaka City University in Japan examined the long-term effects of space radiation on the embryonic stem cells of mice on the International Space Station (ISS). This study holds the potential to help us better understand the long-term effects of space radiation regarding future human spaceflight.
Small wonder: big DNA advances loom at university startup Oxford Nanopore
Not far from Didcot, once a halfway stop between London and Bristol on the Great Western Railway celebrated for Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s engineering, innovation has returned with a hi-tech factory manufacturing DNA and RNA sequencing machines. Oxford Nanopore, a spinout from Oxford University, produces devices used to identify viruses...
Phys.org
Light-analyzing 'lab on a chip' opens door to widespread use of portable spectrometers
Scientists including an Oregon State University materials researcher have developed a better tool to measure light, contributing to a field known as optical spectrometry in a way that could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The study, published today in Science, was led by Finland's Aalto University and...
technologynetworks.com
Unraveling Biological Complexity With Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry
Protein-level biology holds the answers to some of the most pressing healthcare questions on researchers’ minds. From identifying important disease biomarkers to aiding drug development through mapping protein interactions, much can be gleaned from investigating the processes within the proteome. But how do we tap into this vast wealth of knowledge to continue advancing science?
marktechpost.com
IBM Research Introduces Artificial Intelligence Unit (AIU): It’s First Complete System-on-Chip Designed to Run and Train Deep Learning Models Faster and More Efficiently than a General-Purpose CPU
Academic researchers’ work over ten years ago was crucial in developing contemporary artificial intelligence as we see it today. It was demonstrated that training a deep learning model to recognize objects and animals in brand-new images required days of brute-force computing over millions of images. Deep learning now does thousands of other crucial and significant activities like finding malignancies in x-rays, translating languages, etc., in addition to how it was previously used to classify images of cats and dogs.
