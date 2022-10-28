Read full article on original website
Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down
The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
Freigeist Fellowship for Exploration of the Early Universe
What did the Universe look like more than 12 billion years ago when the first galaxies were forming? To tackle this early cosmic epoch a new junior research group started work this October at Heidelberg University’s Institute for Theoretical Physics. Led by Dr Caroline Heneka, the research team will connect modern machine learning methods and artificial intelligence with large-scale intensity mapping measurements at multiple wavelengths or colours. The primary goal is an integrated understanding of astrophysical processes and cosmology at play during this early epoch of our Universe. The Volkswagen Foundation is supporting the studies of the cosmologist and astrophysicist with a Freigeist Fellowship for six years, which comes with funding totalling approximately 1.1 million euros.
A better way to tell which species are vulnerable
New analysis takes account of natural fluctuations and predictability to assess which parts of an ecosystem are most threatened by climate change and other disruptions. Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
Controlling spin and Alzheimer’s biological pathway: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From materials research that could help with the development of low-power next-generation technologies, to the discovery of a biological pathway that may explain the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease, here is some quick-read news from across the College.
Engineers at Harvard developed a robot hand that has pneumatic tentacles instead of fingers
In context: Engineers often model robots after humans. Even the robotic arms in a car manufacturing plant bear a passing resemblance to their human counterpart. The main difference usually comes down to the hand. To continue the assembly line example, robotic arms are typically fitted with whatever is needed for...
Harvard Business School receives $10 million for diverse MBA program
Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced a $10 million gift from alumnus Ian K. Loring (’93) and his family to establish the Loring Family MBA Pathways Fund. The fund will promote educational diversity and opportunity in business leadership by supporting activities aimed at making the school’s MBA program more accessible to a wider range of students. To that end, the gift will endow the Summer Venture in Management Program (SVMP) and complementary initiatives focused on supporting students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.
A Computer Science Researcher At Aston University Has Used Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Show That We Are Not As Individual As We May Like To Think
The influence of one’s peers significantly affects individual actions. The dynamics of a group affect its members’ propensity to break the law, use violence, or aid those in need. Studies have shown that looking at a group of people has a powerful effect on people’s focus. The things...
