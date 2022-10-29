Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
ESPN
Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead
HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
Yardbarker
MLB Fans Are Still Talking About One Astros Player From Game 1
Game one of the World Series was a treat to MLB fans. There were plenty of thrilling moments that helped lead to one of the best World Series games in recent history. But, the bottom of the ninth inning was where things go very interesting. With runners on second and...
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
The Crawfish Boxes
Phillies up Over Astros 1-0. Random thoughts
►Well, you didn’t really think the Astros were going to sweep their way to another World Championship, did you?. The Astros were dominant in the ALDS and ALCS, but in six of the seven games of those series, the outcome was decided by two runs or less. To sweep, a lot of things had to break just right for the Astros.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Astros' McCullers ready for return to World Series stage
Even though he allowed just one run over his six innings of work when he faced the Phillies on October 3, Lance McCullers Jr was impressed by the challenge their lineup posed.
The Crawfish Boxes
Wonderful Framber stops Phillies as Astros tie World Series at one!
This time, the Astros scored five runs, too. The difference is that Framber Valdez and their bullpen held the Phillies and helped the team tie the World Series at one win apiece. Game 2 was everything Game 1 should have been plus Houston had an offensive team effort that featured a key role by the upper part of the lineup.
Phillies return to friendly confines of home for Game 3 vs. Astros
After earning a split in the first two games, the Philadelphia Phillies will return home to their raucous crowd where
Houston Astros bounce back against Philadelphia Phillies to even World Series
Following an agonizing loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series Friday, the Houston Astros bounced back nicely to win 5-2 to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
Nasty allegations emerge about Josh Primo
One of the more surprising things to occur thus far this NBA season was the San Antonio Spurs releasing 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo earlier this week. Primo released a statement on the matter via NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday, revealing that his release was due to “previous trauma” he had suffered, and saying that he was going to focus on mental health treatment moving forward.
MLB
Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are bringing in a new face to lead their big league club, officially hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their manager on Sunday night. Quatraro is the Royals’ 18th full-time manager in franchise history, the hire coming after the club parted ways with Mike Matheny following a 65-97 season. A long list of candidates had been narrowed down over the past three weeks -- but Quatraro had always been viewed as the favorite, sources told MLB.com.
Comments / 0