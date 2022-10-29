ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead

HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB Fans Are Still Talking About One Astros Player From Game 1

Game one of the World Series was a treat to MLB fans. There were plenty of thrilling moments that helped lead to one of the best World Series games in recent history. But, the bottom of the ninth inning was where things go very interesting. With runners on second and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Phillies up Over Astros 1-0. Random thoughts

►Well, you didn’t really think the Astros were going to sweep their way to another World Championship, did you?. The Astros were dominant in the ALDS and ALCS, but in six of the seven games of those series, the outcome was decided by two runs or less. To sweep, a lot of things had to break just right for the Astros.
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Crawfish Boxes

Wonderful Framber stops Phillies as Astros tie World Series at one!

This time, the Astros scored five runs, too. The difference is that Framber Valdez and their bullpen held the Phillies and helped the team tie the World Series at one win apiece. Game 2 was everything Game 1 should have been plus Houston had an offensive team effort that featured a key role by the upper part of the lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nasty allegations emerge about Josh Primo

One of the more surprising things to occur thus far this NBA season was the San Antonio Spurs releasing 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo earlier this week. Primo released a statement on the matter via NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday, revealing that his release was due to “previous trauma” he had suffered, and saying that he was going to focus on mental health treatment moving forward.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MLB

Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are bringing in a new face to lead their big league club, officially hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their manager on Sunday night. Quatraro is the Royals’ 18th full-time manager in franchise history, the hire coming after the club parted ways with Mike Matheny following a 65-97 season. A long list of candidates had been narrowed down over the past three weeks -- but Quatraro had always been viewed as the favorite, sources told MLB.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy