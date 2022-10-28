Read full article on original website
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season
Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
disneydining.com
Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works
A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Among 6 Additions to ABC Special
Two iconic staples of Beauty and the Beast‘s dining room are coming to life at ABC. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and country music vet Shania Twain are among six cast additions to the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special, TVLine has learned. Short will play the French candlestick Lumière in the special, while Twain will appear as the beloved teapot Mrs. Potts, a role originally held by the late Angela Lansbury. They’ll be joined by David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as...
theatrely.com
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing ‘At The Plaza’ From New Musical THE VIOLET HOUR
It’s time to check-in. Watch Broadway star Erika Henningsen singing “At the Plaza” from the new musical The Violet Hour. Based on Richard Greenberg’s play, the show features music by Will Reynolds, and a book and lyrics by Eric Price. The song explores what it’s like to escape your troubles and spend a night or two at one of New York City’s most famous hotels.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
Guy Pearce, Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Headline The Exchange’s Crime Thriller ‘Neponset Circle’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning actor Guy Pearce (“L.A. Confidential,” “Memento”) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Rampage”) have boarded “Neponset Circle,” a dark and gritty crime thriller based on a real-life murder that shook the Boston area and remains unsolved to this day. The Exchange, handling the international sales rights, is introducing the title to buyers at next week’s American Film Market in Santa Monica, CA. The film, written by John Chase, will be directed by Pauline Chan (“33 Postcards”), and produced by Landafar Entertainment’s Grant Cramer, Volition Media’s Cindy Bru and Adam Beasley, and Wild Lunch Entertainment’s Joram Moreka. Executive producers include Ford...
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2022- watch it on ABC7NY
Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award-winning producer and Olivier Award-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Wendell Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7NY's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
ComicBook
Friday the 13th Prequel in Development as TV Series From Bryan Fuller
Halloween may have ended earlier this month, with legendary slasher Michael Myers drawing his last breaths in a film released in theaters and on Peacock, but one of Michael's most prolific successors is ready to make a bloody comeback. The world of Friday the 13th is ready for an "expanded prequel" from creator Bryan Fuller, and Peacock is going to be home to the goings on at Crystal Lake, the first new installment in the Friday franchise since a much-maligned reboot in 2009. It's a sign that the series, which had been in legal limbo for years after the original screenwriter Victor Miller successfully terminated the copyright transfer of the first movie's screenplay, is ready to return.
theatrely.com
A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Struggles to Find Some — Review
By the time John Doyle’s Assassins rolled around last year, people were deep into complaining that the director’s minimalist sensibility had gone from style to stale. I’m all for autership, enjoyed that production, and have been a fan of his most of the way. And yet, A Man of No Importance, his final show as Classic Stage Company’s artistic director, is the work of someone truly checked out.
Kyra Sedgwick Movie ‘Space Oddity’ Lands With Samuel Goldwyn Films
EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up North American rights to Kyra Sedgwick’s second feature directorial, Space Oddity, based on Rebecca Banner’s Black List script. Planets and lives collide as Alex (Kyle Allen) longs to travel to outer space and finally gets the opportunity to do so thanks to a privately-funded Mars colonization program. In the midst of his rigorous preparation, he meets Daisy (Alexandra Shipp), the new girl in town who’s trying to start over. The two wayward souls connect in unexpected ways, both of them harboring secrets that they’re desperately trying to overcome. However, when questions about the...
theatrely.com
HAMLET Smartly Traps the Audience in Its Madness – Review
“What is a Mousetrap?” Hamlet asks the audience. Moments of silence pass. Someone in the second row offers, “It’s when you catch someone.” Hamlet, deadpan and standing partially nude in fishnets and a wig, turns to his murderous uncle Claudius and repeats “It’s when you catch someone.” Hamlet turns back to us, and we laugh knowingly. All the world’s a stage and all that jazz, right?
There’s a new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — starring Josh Groban, Shania Twain and more
When does the new “Beauty and the Beast” air? How to watch the new “Beauty and the Beast.” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” airs on ABC and Disney+. Who is in the new “Beauty and the Beast” on ABC? Josh Groban and Shania Twain star in new “Beauty and the Beast.”
theatrely.com
SENTIMENTAL MEN Join The Theatrely Family
We couldn’t be happier to announce that Sentimental Men, the thrillifying Broadway podcast inspired by Wicked, has found its new home here at Theatrely. In honor of the 19th anniversary of Wicked opening on Broadway, and the second anniversary of Sentimental Men’s premiere, a new episode featuring Alyssa Joy Fox is now streaming today.
‘Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Says Film Revealed “Horrific” Side of the Internet to Him: “Definitely a Disappointing Experience”
Ben Platt says he was hurt by the internet’s collective laughter over his performance in the movie version of Dear Evan Hansen released last year. Platt first starred as high schooler Evan Hansen in the stage production from 2014 through 2016, and reprised his role as a 27-year-old, much to the amusement of Twitter.
Heidi Klum goes all out as a giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum has donned one of her most epic Halloween costumes yet: a giant worm.
