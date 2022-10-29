RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Many voters are receiving texts asking them to return their ballots immediately and are left to worry there’s something wrong. The text is simple. Referring to the recipient by address, it advises them to return the ballot as soon as possible. Viewed with the most positive spin, it is a timely reminder to fill out your ballot and send or take it to a collection box. Nothing wrong with that, in fact, there’s nothing illegal about the text.

