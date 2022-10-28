Read full article on original website
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Triple H’s Plans For WWE Star “Totally On Pause”
A new report has indicated that Triple H’s plans for a former Universal Champion have been pushed back due to another act getting over. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is stealing the show every week on SmackDown as an unlikely part of The Bloodline. Sharing the ring and promo time with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman may make lesser men cower in fear but Zayn is clearly having the time of his life and his popularity with fans is only increasing week after week.
WWE Stars Recreate DX’s Iconic Entrance During WWE Live Event
The Halloween celebrations may now be over, but one WWE faction made the most of the opportunity to dress up as DX on a live event. The Hit Row made their entrance at a live WWE event in Stuttgart, Germany dressed up as the iconic trio of Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Chyna. Top Dolla took the role of Triple H, bringing a sledgehammer to the ring and doing the iconic signature water spit from the apron of the ring.
WWE Release Several NXT Talents
WWE has released several members of the NXT roster according to a new report with at least five members of the developmental brand leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng have all been let go from their WWE deals.
CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
According to a new report, sources close to former AEW World Champion CM Punk say that the star might never wrestle again. The future of CM Punk is the subject of some conjecture once again almost eight years after he walked out of WWE. This time the status of Punk is up in the air due to his suspension from AEW as a result of his part in the fight that took place after he lambasted many of his colleagues at the post-All Out media scrum.
Mick Foley Dresses Up As The Undertaker For Halloween [Photo]
Mick Foley has paid tribute to one of his greatest rivals by sharing some photos of himself dressed as The Undertaker for Halloween. During his WWE Hall of Fame career Mick Foley tangled with some of the biggest names in history from his WCW rivalries with Sting and Vader to his WWE rivalries with the biggest names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock and of course, The Undertaker.
Arn Anderson Explains If He Wants An Office Job In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has explained if he’d be happy with an office job in AEW, much like he had for several years as a producer in WWE. Following a stellar in-ring career Arn Anderson was forced to hang up his boots in the mid-nineties due to injury and began to work backstage. In WWE, Anderson spent the best part of two decades working as an agent for the company helping many WWE Superstars put together their matches before he was released from his role in 2019.
Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly To Return
It looks like Dark Side Of The Ring is coming back for another season according to a new report with one of the topics featured possibly revealed. Dark Side Of The Ring is a Vice series that looks at the murkier side of the pro wrestling world. Previous topics covered in the show’s first three series include Chris Benoit, the death of Owen Hart, and the murder of Bruiser Brody.
Wardlow Shares What His Big Breakfast Looks Like (PHOTO)
Wardlow is a very powerful man that dominates everybody he faces in AEW and now he’s sharing what his big breakfast looks like. The big man simply known as Wardlow has been with AEW since the company started in 2019, he spent nearly three years “working for” Maxwell Jacob Friedman until he turned on him earlier in 2022. Since then, Wardlow has been on a major roll since he won the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky on July 6th.
Dutch Mantel On The Catchphrase That Vince McMahon Loved
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantel has revealed the catchphrase which Vince McMahon would request him to fit in as many promos as possible. Under the guise of Zeb Colter, Dutch Mantel returned to WWE in 2013, positioning himself at the side of Jack Swagger to claim that the pair were true Americans.
Acknowledge Roman Reigns Hitting Major WWE Milestone
It’s time to acknowledge the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns for hitting a major WWE milestone. The date of October 31 is the debut anniversary of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns. More specifically, it was the date in 2012 when Reigns (using that name) made his WWE NXT debut.
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
Cora Jade On Why AJ Lee & Saraya Inspired Her To Be A Wrestler
Recently, Cora Jade put a spotlight on the two professional wrestlers who most inspired her career. According to a lot of female talents in the wrestling business, their biggest inspirations are legendary acts such as Trish Stratus, Mickie James and Lita. However, with younger stars such as Cora Jade, their list is more fresh.
Cody Rhodes Provides “Rhodes To The Top” Update, Teases “Something Fun”
There’s a load of entertainment on the way from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes recently put a spotlight on a project update since he leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and going back to his home of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) earlier in the year. In...
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
Karrion Kross Says He Will Be “Supervillain” As WWE Champion
Karrion Kross wants to become the ultimate heel. Despite being released from the company last year in dramatic fashion and just recently making his return, the WWE Superstar is aiming for two dream matches: One against the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the other against Logan Paul. This...
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
Matt Hardy On His Favorite Design Of WWE Tag Team Titles
As one half of the legendary Hardy Boyz tag team, Matt Hardy has held a lot of gold in his career and now he’s talking about what title belts looked the best when he was in WWE. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years as a professional wrestler. During his...
