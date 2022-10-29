Read full article on original website
WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding
There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
ringsidenews.com
More AEW Stars Were Planned To Wrestle At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
On January 4th, 2023, Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome. The highly anticipated match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship will serve as the PPV’s main event. Additionally, a few AEW stars may also perform for the crowd. During...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
ringsidenews.com
Santos Escobar Shares Emotional Moment With His Father At WWE Mexico City Live Event
Lucha libre has practically become a family institution, since today’s wrestling has so many multi-generational stars. WWE held events this past weekend in Mexico. It was only fitting that Santos Escobar, a star of the company, could enjoy the occasion with his family. The Legado del Fantasma leader made...
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan & Natalya Are Okay After Rough Table Spot During WWE Live Event
Natalya is considered the gatekeeper of WWE women’s division by her peers. The Boat has put over many rising stars ever since she became a veteran of the business. Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight during WWE’s house show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Liv Morgan won the match after putting Natalya through a table via a top rope jump.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Called Out For Stealing WWE Universal Title Idea
The Undisputed Universal Championship is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was created in 2016 following the WWE Draft and later unified with the World Title at SummerSlam this year. At the time of the title’s inception, then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley stated that the Universal Championship was named after the company’s devoted fans, called the WWE Universe. Former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich now has something else to say about the title.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Huge Tag Team Forming On WWE SmackDown Next Week
Ronda Rousey was a babyface until she finally snapped and took out her aggression on Liv Morgan following their match at SummerSlam. WWE capitalized on the heat by turning the SmackDown Women’s Champion into a full-blown heel. Ronda Rousey finally formed an alliance with an old friend. This article...
ringsidenews.com
Bow Wow Is After A Spot On The AEW Roster
It is not uncommon for celebrities to make appearances in the world of professional wrestling. With big names like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul having runs on WWE, another celebrity seeks to make waves in pro wrestling. Back in February 2021, Bow Wow turned heads when he spoke about wanting...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Names Pro Wrestling Legends Who Really Influenced Him
Shawn Michaels is one of the most popular and influential professional wrestlers of all time. His in-ring style was a perfect blend of athleticism and showmanship, and his natural charisma carried him to the top of the wrestling world. It’s no secret that he was inspired by some of the all-time greats. In a recent interview, Michaels named the wrestlers who he drew inspiration from during his career.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Blamed For ‘Minimalizing’ Young Talent In AEW
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in pro wrestling, who has always managed to keep himself relevant in the past thirty years. He has continuously reinvented himself over the time as well. Despite that, he is being blamed for minimalizing young talent in AEW. Following MJF’s scathing promo on AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Madcap Moss Has Emotional Reaction To Emma’s WWE Return
Emma had a solid run in NXT as she was part of the original female wrestlers back then, competing against the likes of Saraya and others. Her main roster run was largely forgettable for a variety of reasons. Now, Emma’s boyfriend is also very happy about her return. Emma...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Sustains Mysterious Head Injury In Las Vegas
Kayla Braxton is often known for speaking her mind, whether it’s on television or engaging with fans online. She is known to fire back at people who try to troll her as well. However, she now seems to have sustained a mysterious injury. Kayla Braxton recently took to her...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Patrick Gets New Gig In WWE
WWE is an ever-changing product and continues to give people something different. This was as evident as ever after Triple H took over as head of Creative, leading to the likes of Kevin Patrick becoming a staple of Monday Night RAW. He will also get a new role in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine’s Next NXT Appearance
WWE made headlines when they hired Simone Johnson back in 2020. The Rock’s daughter then started training at the Performance Center. It’s been 2 years since then, and she had to recover from a knee injury in the meantime, now she is now featured on NXT television after her surprising debut last week.
ringsidenews.com
Why Brock Lesnar’s Repeated Losses In WWE Won’t Hurt His Legacy
Brock Lesnar is most definitely one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the business. Not only that – he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of combat sports as well. In fact, it’s believed that his losses in WWE will not hurt his legacy for a good reason.
