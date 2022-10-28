ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

What's Ahead in November for the Nashville Predators

With a disappointing loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday evening, the Preds have limped to the finish of a frustrating October that started with two wins in Europe followed by a string of unpleasant losses caused by a variety of concerns. Nashville has struggled with penalties, puck possession, execution, and special teams in different games in October. The team was able to put together on complete, well executed game against the St. Louis Blues, but fell flat again in their final game of the month against the Caps. Nashville ended October with a record of 3-5-1, certainly not the start the team hoped for based on last season's individual successes and promising offseason moves.
Yardbarker

Is Sabres wing Tage Thompson turning into a star?

Tage Thompson certainly got his fair share of treats on Halloween night, as the Buffalo Sabres forward lit up the Detroit Red Wings for six points, including a hat trick, in an 8-3 win. After a 38-goal, 68-point season in 2021-22, Thompson is already building on that with six goals...
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat

According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
