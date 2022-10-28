Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
SoFi Technologies Gains 15% On Higher Q3 Revenues, Outlook
(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 56 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. Further, the company raised its adjusted revenue outlook for the full year 2022. The quarterly revenue was $423.98 million from $272.006 million in...
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit
With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
3 Reasons Why ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Why Meta Platforms Stock (Finally) Gained Ground Tuesday Morning
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) finally reversed their ongoing slump Tuesday morning, climbing as much as 4.6%. By 2:22 p.m. ET the stock was still up 3.8%. The social media titan finally got some (potentially) good news, as government regulators consider banning one of company's strongest competitors. So what.
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
Tech ETF Winners Amid Big Tech's Acute Slump Last Week
Big tech has just experienced an awful week. Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) together lost over $350 billion in market cap last week due to downbeat earnings and forecasts for the fourth quarter. Meta had its worst week ever and Amazon slumped 13%. Forecasts were particularly...
What's in the Cards for Sempra Energy (SRE) in Q3 Earnings?
Sempra Energy SRE is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 8.79%. Sempra Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.37%, on average. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, Sempra...
Twilio (TWLO) to Post Q3 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Twilio Inc. TWLO is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. In the third quarter of 2022, Twilio anticipates revenues in the range of $965-$975 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $969.2 million, indicating an improvement of 30.9% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate projects Twilio’s revenues to be $970.2 million.
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 2, 2022 : CVS, HUM, EL, CVE, TEL, TT, RACE, YUM, APO, ROK, ZBH, CDW
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 9.27% on Tuesday
Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company, saw its shares rise 9.27% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $0.9518 on Monday and then opened on Tuesday at $0.96. The stock rose to as high as $1.11 a share in the early afternoon before falling to $1.04 at the close. So far this year, the stock is down 75%, and it has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
