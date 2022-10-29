Read full article on original website
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
Wyoming ranch for troubled teens closes following abuse allegations
A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years
Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park
A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.
Wyoming Elk Hunter Accidentally Shoots Himself While Fending Off Grizzly Bear Attack
We’ve all had some bad days in our lifetime that will have us down in the dumps, but after hearing this story right here, it’ll give you a whole new perspective about bad days…. Because for this Wyoming hunter, he’s seen the worst of the worst. According...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Arizona Has Had A Shocking Number Of Dino Discoveries
Arizona landed on a list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries.
A hotel of horror in an old, remote mining town of Colorado
VICTOR • The Victorian building sat on the corner vacant for many years, like so many buildings in this ghostly quiet town in the hills like a rolling graveyard, scattered with splintered wood and rusted metal of shafts and A-frames and other mining skeletons. In 2017, that old building caught the eye of a passerby from Denver. “I came into this town,” Adam Zimmerli recalls, “and people were immediately like,...
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More
A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Blood, also known as the Kainah (sometimes spelled Kainai or Akainiwa), and the Siksika, or Blackfoot proper, are the three bands that make up the Blackfoot tribe, commonly referred to as Blackfeet. All three ethnic groups formerly inhabited the territories that are now the Canadian province of Alberta and the American state of Montana. There is still a large population of Native Americans living on reserves in Montana and Alberta, Canada. In Canada, the preferred spelling is Piegan, however, Peigan is also used (often referred to as the Northern Blackfoot).
A Historic Ranch in Dinosaur, Colorado, Is Hitting the Market for $15.5 Million
If you dreamed of becoming a paleontologist when you were younger, it’s not too late to pursue your dinosaur-hunting ambitions. Forty years after yielding an important fossil discovery, a Colorado ranch has hit the market for $15.5 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports. In 1979, 12-year-old India Wood was visiting Three Springs...
