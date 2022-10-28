ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leanderisd.org

CTE Student of the Week: Nov. 1, 2022

Vista Ridge High School senior Rylee Sassenberg is the Leander ISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Week. Rylee is a member of the equine science CTE program, and is serving for the third year as Chapter President. She has competed on many teams for Future Farmers of America (FFA) and serves as the Area 12 FFA Treasurer.
LEANDER, TX
leanderisd.org

Student-Athlete of the Week: Oct. 31, 2022

Senior David Claridge from Glenn High School is the Leander ISD Student-Athlete of the Week. David is a senior member of the Grizzly football and track and field teams. He is enrolled in all Advanced Placement classes, is on the All-A Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and was one of three winners of the Austin Area FCA Senior Scholarships.
LEANDER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy