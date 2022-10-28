Senior David Claridge from Glenn High School is the Leander ISD Student-Athlete of the Week. David is a senior member of the Grizzly football and track and field teams. He is enrolled in all Advanced Placement classes, is on the All-A Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and was one of three winners of the Austin Area FCA Senior Scholarships.

