Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Keke Palmer Pops in Pink Tulle Minidress & Bow-Strap Stiletto Heels at Time 100 Next Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer looked pretty in pink at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields.
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Chicly Elevates Sheer Slip Dress with Stiletto Heels for W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Party
Meadow Walker made a sleek style statement during her latest outing. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker looked stunning for W magazine’s 50th anniversary party presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City on Wednesday night. Meadow was chicly dressed for the star-studded affair, stepping out in a black slip dress. The lightweight garment had thin spaghetti straps and a plunging satin deep V-neckline. The piece also featured a sheer skirt and slightly ruffled hemline. Meadow gave her look a sparkling touch with a sequin studded shoulder bag. She continued to accessorize with dainty drop earrings and a...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Angela Bassett Puts Casual Spin on Canadian Tuxedo with Chunky Sneakers & Belted Trousers
Angela Bassett went casual-chic in a Canadian tuxedo during her latest outing. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted out with film producer Larry Sanitsky in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. Bassett sported a full denim outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a button-down shirt that featured white outlining throughout, a sharp collar, two front pockets and shiny silver buttons at the center. The “Black Panther” star tucked the top into a pair of high-waist belted trousers. The bottoms had a thick belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and stitched lining on the hem. Bassett let her curly tresses flourish and continued to...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Becky G Slinks in Gold Platform Heels and Sheer Skirt as Santanico Pandemonium at Carn-Evil Halloween Party
Becky G took a cinematic approach to dressing for Halloween, arriving at Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil party in daring style on Saturday. The “Shower” singer posed on the red carpet in Los Angeles in an ensemble inspired by Santanico Pandemonium, Salma Hayek’s character in the 1996 vampire film “From Dusk Till Dawn.” For the occasion, her attire featured a similar cutout appearance: a deep purple bra-like crop top with rounded cups, complete with thong-style bottoms under a sheer skirt with a waist-high slit. Further tying into the Santanico aesthetic was a rounded metallic gold serpent accent, as well as a gold beaded...
Charlize Theron Romantically Laces Into Sheer Boots & Slit Ball Gown for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charlize Theron went dark for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Michelle Yeoh, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Jennifer Garner Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Retro-Inspired Loewe Sneakers With Son Samuel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Garner was spotted alongside her son Samuel on Oct. 19. The mother-son duo took a quick stroll hand in hand in Los Angeles. Garner wore casual clothing for her outing with family, styling classic jeans and funky sneakers.
Liberty Poole stuns in a pleated pink mini skirt as she transforms into Mean Girls' Regina George at KISS Haunted House Party
Liberty Poole looked incredible in a pink ensemble as she transformed into Regina George at the VOXI Presents KISS Haunted House Party on Friday evening. The Love Island star, 23, dressed to impress in the skimpy Mean Girls costume at the the bash which was held at London's OVO Arena in Wembley Park.
Gwyneth Paltrow Commands Attention in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party
Gwyneth Paltrow attended Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration with Solaire Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress graced the event wearing a Carolina Herrera gown and strappy sandals. Paltrow’s dress was a feat of fabric engineering with a hypnotizing black and white striped pattern....
Vogue
This London-Based Vintage Store Counts Kate Moss And Bella Hadid Among Its Fans
After moving to Portobello Road more than a decade ago, it didn’t take long for stylist Karen Clarkson to catch the vintage bug. “I always used to go to Portobello Market in the morning, and I got to know the girls that were selling because I was there so regularly,” she tells Vogue. “The shop below me had just been turned into a pop-up, and I thought, ‘Wow, it would be my dream to live above an amazing vintage store.’ So I brought a few of the girls along to look at the space, and that was it.”
Tia Mowry Takes Her Look From Day to Night in Business Casual Blazer Dress and Stand-Out Thigh High Boots
Tia Mowry goes from “carpool lane hunnie to night out stunnin'” in her latest post to Instagram. The short clip posted yesterday saw the former “Twitches” star clad in three different look, Mowry taking her style from day to night with a few stand-out additions. The first outfit saw the mom of two dressed in black pleather shorts which she paired alongside a black and white striped tank top tucked into the bottoms. Mowry carried a black bag and wore large silver hoops, finishing off her ensemble in black sandal heels with clear vinyl toes that further elevated her outfit. After the...
Angela Bassett Goes Green in 1920’s Crystal Gown, Feathered Robe and Matching Sandals at Wearable Art Gala 2022
Angela Bassett brought a couture spin to 1920’s party glamour at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, where she received the ceremony’s Icon Award. The Golden Globe-winning star posed on the red carpet in a lime green gown from Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2022 collection. Styled by Jennifer Austin, Bassett’s feather-trimmed couture ensemble featured a tulle midi dress layered with rows of green and silver beads and crystals, providing a fully bejeweled appearance. Adding to her look’s flapper-worthy extravagance was a sparkly beaded clutch, as well as custom pieces Austin designed herself: a set of beaded sheer tulle gloves and a matching feather-trimmed...
Comments / 0