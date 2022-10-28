ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

marinlocalnews.com

Use of military-style weapons ok’d in Marin County

Marin County supervisors approved of the Marin Sheriff’s Department acquiring and using military style weapons. A new state law requires the county to approve military weapons. A smattering of activists – mostly from the Mill Valley Force for Racial Equity and Empowerment – testified against the use of military...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Storm tracker map: When rain will reach the Bay Area

A storm is expected to drop rain over the entire Bay Area starting Tuesday morning. The updating radar map above shows areas of precipitation in green, with greater intensities indicated by yellow and orange. The National Weather Service said the rain will begin midmorning and move out of the Bay...
wpitechnews.com

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in the Bay Area

San Jose Area experienced of the largest earthquakes in the past decade, reports minimal damage. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose area this past Tuesday at around 11:42 AM. It was followed by lower magnitude shocks later in the evening. This earthquake was the highest magnitude event in the Bay Area since the 6.0 Napa Earthquake in 2014. While the earthquake rattled the area, no significant damage was reported and only minimal damage was caused by the event.
SAN JOSE, CA
PLANetizen

Berkeley ADU Rules Found in Violation of State Law

A state agency has ruled against Berkeley’s restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in its hillside neighborhoods, reports Nico Savidge for Berkeleyside, dismissing the city’s claims that allowing two ADUs per lot in the Berkeley Hills would negatively impact resident safety in the event of a fire evacuation.
BERKELEY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Winery events may soon get a closer look from County

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes.   On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission.   Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards.   The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation.   If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinmagazine.com

Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them

Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Seeking for $8.9 Million, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Alamo is Perfect for Entertaining with Amazing Amenities and Features

1060 Livorna Road Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1060 Livorna Road, Alamo, California is a spectacular showplace with luxurious amenities includes 30-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, double-sided fireplace, custom lighting, heated Italian wood floors and dual island chef’s kitchen, glass and steel floating staircase and more. This Home in Alamo offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1060 Livorna Road, please contact Bonnie King (Phone: 925-200-4931) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
ALAMO, CA
KRON4 News

NWS warns of dangerous beach conditions in Bay Area

(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning people that dangerous waves could reach up to 20 feet high Monday in the Bay Area –with sneaker waves up and down the coasts. KRON4 spoke to the NMW about why the big waves should be a big concern. Few surfers and beachgoers about the sneaker waves […]
Robb Report

California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why

Dungeness crab has long been a holiday staple in the Bay Area. But not this year—at least not for Thanksgiving. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed back the commercial fishing season for the crabs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Initially set to begin on November 15, the season will now be delayed until at least December 1. The move comes as an attempt to keep an increased number of whales in the area safe. “Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters, and allowing the use of crab traps would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beyondthecreek.com

Elia Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

In September we learned that Pleasanton-based Elia would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Lokanta used to be, and they have now opened. Check out their Pleasanton menu here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
vallejosun.com

American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project

VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
VALLEJO, CA

