Yardbarker

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
KTVZ

World Series Notebook: No neighborhood plays with replay

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wanted to make sure Jose Altuve was really out in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series. He asked for a replay challenge after what he thought might be a neighborhood play at second base on a fielder’s choice. The out call stood upon replay review, leaving the Astros with one runner on base instead of two. Three pitches later, Alex Bregman homered in Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia to even the Series.
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
KTVZ

Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts’ starting debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger produced solid numbers and glimmers of hope in his first NFL start. It still wasn’t good enough to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a victory. The second-year quarterback went 17 of 23 for 201 yards, ran six times for 15 yards and lost one fumble in a 17-16 loss to Washington. The former Texas star led the Colts on four scoring drives but acknowledged Indy cannot afford to settle for field goals or come up short with a chance to seal the win — as he did with about 3 1/2 minutes to play.
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
KTVZ

Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched for the club’s Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders’ Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch. He has been inactive for two straight games. He’d been listed as questionable on Friday. The Saints have activated 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner. The defensive end has missed New Orleans’ previous three games with a chest injury, but practiced without limitations this week.
